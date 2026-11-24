The announcement comes five days after the ICJ ruled that Myanmar committed genocide against its Rohingya minority.

Malaysia will send more than 6,500 Rohingya refugees back to Myanmar in a new round of repatriations, said Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

The announcement on Tuesday comes five days after the International Court of Justice in The Hague ruled that Myanmar’s security forces committed genocide against the Rohingya minority.

Malaysia has historically offered safe haven to exiles from Myanmar but has grown increasingly frustrated by large numbers of refugees, saying that hosting them has become a financial burden and security risk.

In late September, around 1,500 migrants were sent back to war-torn Myanmar in an opaque scheme that concerns rights groups.

Addressing the Malaysian parliament, Anwar said 1,500 Myanmar nationals will be returned on three navy ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠vessels from December 6 to 7. “For the month of December, 5,303 will be brought back by aircraft at the expense of the Myanmar government,” he said.

As of August, there were 225,740 refugees and asylum seekers registered with the UNHCR in Malaysia, around 90 percent of them from Myanmar, according to the agency’s data.

The UN’s highest court ruled last week that Myanmar authorities must “allow and facilitate the safe, voluntary and dignified return” of refugees displaced either within Myanmar or abroad.

Malaysia hosted Myanmar’s former junta chief-turned-President Min Aung Hlaing last ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠month, despite criticisms from rights groups that the move risked legitimising Myanmar’s government and posed dangers for those being returned.

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Anwar said his engagements with Myanmar’s former leader were part ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠of efforts to safeguard Malaysia’s interests and in line with the ruling by the International Court of Justice, which was “to guarantee a safe and dignified return” for those fleeing persecution.

The PM acknowledged that many asylum seekers in Malaysia were “victims of atrocities carried out by the Myanmar regime”, but said Malaysia could no longer afford to ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌host refugees and that hoping for them to be resettled in third countries had not worked.

Late last month, Malaysia said it would seek clarification from Myanmar about reports that hundreds of migrants recently returned to the country were being held in military detention.

Anwar did not mention the request for clarification, but said Malaysia reiterated its stance over concerns about the Rohingya and other ethnic groups, which was also underscored by the ICJ’s ruling.

The mainly Muslim Rohingya – described as the ‘world’s most persecuted minority’ – make up two-thirds of the 190,000 Myanmar refugees and asylum seekers in Malaysia, according to the United Nations.