Final resumption of carrier’s route between Dubai and Tel Aviv depends on Israeli security authorities’ approval.

Israeli Transportation Minister Miri Regev has approved the resumption of Flydubai flights to Tel Aviv, according to Israeli media, almost two months after an onboard incident where a co-pilot was accused of attacking his captain.

Regev made the announcement on Monday, though Israel’s security authorities’ approval is still required for flights to resume. The ministry expects operations to resume within a week or two, Israeli media said.

The minister’s approval comes after talks between Israeli officials, led by ministry Director-General Moshe Ben-Zaken, and Emirati aviation officials took place in Dubai on November 16.

Authorities discussed potential security measures that would allow for airlines to fully resume flights between Dubai and Tel Aviv.

“The delegation today presented Regev with the steps the company has taken in the wake of the incident,” Israeli media reported, citing a transportation ministry statement. “As a result, Regev approved the return of Flydubai, subject to clearance from security authorities.”

“The move is a significant step toward restoring air connectivity between Israel and the UAE and expanding flight options for passengers,” the statement added.

Flydubai halted flights to Tel Aviv on September 30 as it began an investigation into the events that transpired on board a Boeing 737 Max 8. Israeli carriers also stopped running routes to Dubai, making Etihad, which flies to Abu Dhabi, the only carrier flying between the UAE and Israel, according to Israeli media.

Advertisement

The co-pilot, who was identified as an Omani national, was arrested when the plane diverted and made an emergency landing in Tabuk, northwestern Saudi Arabia.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused the co-pilot of trying to crash the plane and of attacking the captain, Smit Machchhar, an Indian national.

The emergency came a day after Netanyahu warned of possible attacks in the lead-up to Israel’s October 27 parliamentary elections.