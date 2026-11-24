Gaza health officials say meningitis cases rose to 272 in October, more than eight times the typical monthly rate.

At least seven Palestinians, including a child and police officers, have been killed and dozens injured in Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip.

Health officials confirmed the deaths on Tuesday morning while a public health warning was issued about an outbreak of meningitis.

Three Palestinians, including a child, were killed in an Israeli air strike on the Wadi Gaza area in the centre of the Strip, medical sources said.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, a further three Palestinians were killed and five wounded when an Israeli drone struck the al-Mawasi area west of Khan Younis in southern Gaza while a fourth Palestinian died from injuries after being targeted in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, according to the Palestinian news agency Wafa.

Al Jazeera’s Hind Khoudary reported from Gaza that the three people killed in the al-Mawasi attack were Palestinian police officers. “Dozens of others have been injured in different areas across the Gaza Strip,” she said on Tuesday. “According to the Ministry of Health, it was very hard to recognise who these people were who were attacked by Israeli forces, and the same thing happened yesterday when Israeli forces targeted a vehicle in Gaza City.”

“There have been attacks on a daily basis by Israeli forces despite the fact that there has been a ‘ceasefire’ that has been agreed on between both parties,” Khoudary said. “Israel continues to violate this ‘ceasefire’ every single day.”

On Monday night, two civilians were also killed and others injured in an air strike by Israeli forces on Gaza City, Wafa reported.

The Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip has also issued an epidemic alert across all parts of Gaza due to a rapid rise in cases of meningitis. It warned that the spread of the disease poses a direct threat to the lives of thousands of Palestinians, particularly children, given the deteriorating health and environmental conditions in the Strip.

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Dr Nidal Ghoneim, deputy director general of primary care for public health affairs, said at a news conference that cases of meningitis rose to 272 in October, more than eight times the normal monthly rate, which ranges from 30 to 50 cases.

Ghoneim explained that 15 deaths resulting from the disease have been recorded since the start of this year, including five deaths in August, September and October. He noted a rise in cases of bacterial meningitis, which is the most serious form of the illness, from 10 to 20 cases per month to 108 cases in October. Since the start of November, another 100 cases have been recorded, he said.

According to health officials, casualties from Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza have risen to 74,746 people killed and 176,234 injured since it began on October 7, 2023. That includes 1,679 people killed and 6,100 injured since the “ceasefire” went into effect on October 10 last year.