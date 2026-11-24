An Israeli strike on Gaza has killed a senior Hamas security official and wounded several others, according to local authorities.

In a statement, Gaza’s Ministry of Interior and National Security identified the official killed in Tuesday’s attack as Brigadier General Naim Abu Nahl, director of the internal security division.

Abu Nahl was 50 years old and Director General of the Internal Security Office across the Gaza Strip. A statement from Gaza’s Interior Ministry said the security official was walking in the street when a drone strike killed him.

Four others, including a Palestinian woman, were wounded and taken to al-Shifa Medical Complex. The area where the missile struck is crowded with displaced people and shelters.

Hamas has condemned the assassination as a war crime, saying the killing is part of Israel’s efforts to create a “state of chaos” in the Gaza Strip.

“We affirm that these cowardly assassinations will not succeed in breaking the will of our people, nor will they deter our security and police forces from carrying out their national duty in protecting the internal front and preserving security and stability,” the group’s statement read.

Gaza’s Interior Ministry said the assassination came after the Internal Security Service had made significant gains against what it described as “gangs collaborating with the occupation and operating in areas under Israeli military control.”

The Israeli army and the Shin Bet domestic security service said in a joint statement they had struck a senior Hamas figure, without identifying him, adding that further details would be provided later. Israel’s public broadcaster Kan later said the target was Abu Nahl. Citing Israeli sources, Kan said Abu Nahl had succeeded Moein al-Arbeid, who was detained by the Israeli army and Shin Bet during a special operation in September and remains in Israeli custody.

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Several Palestinians were already reported killed earlier on Tuesday, including a child and police officers, while dozens were injured in Israeli air strikes on various parts of the Gaza Strip, according to local health officials.

There have been daily violations of the so-called “ceasefire” in Gaza, with Israeli air strikes continuing regularly in its genocidal war, with at least 1,680 people killed and 6,100 injured since the ceasefire was signed on October 11 last year.

Hamas also called on the guarantor states of the “ceasefire” agreement to intervene immediately “to rein in the occupation, impose a halt to its crimes, and obligate it to adhere to the agreement’s path”.