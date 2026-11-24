President Abelardo de la Espriella says police and military have been deployed as situation unfolds in Cartagena.

Share Hostage situation reported in Colombia as armed men flee into supermarket on social media

About 25 people are being held hostage at a supermarket in the Colombian city of Cartagena, where a group of armed men fled after an unsuccessful attempt to rob an armoured vehicle.

President Abelardo de la Espriella said on Tuesday that police and armed forces have been deployed to the scene.

He explained that the robbers sought refuge in a nearby store after security camera operators alerted police to the attempted robbery.

“Thirty people were kidnapped, five of whom have already been released. They are older women,” said de la Espriella. “All the capabilities of our various security forces have now been deployed, including special units.”

Images from the Reuters news agency showed heavily armed police and military personnel outside the Exito supermarket in the neighbourhood of La Castellana.

Unverified footage shared on social media appeared to show people inside the market kneeling against the windows with their hands bound.

The incident comes as de la Espriella, who campaigned on a promise to crack down on crime, faces a series of high-profile incidents that underscore the country’s ongoing issues with violence and insecurity.

The president made his remarks from the city of Villavicencio, where he had travelled in the aftermath of a recent car bombing the government has attributed to an armed group.

Already, politicians like former left-wing President Gustavo Petro have weighed in on the incident, blaming failures in de la Espriella’s security platform.

“The root cause of this violence is the impoverishment of the population, brought about by the collapse of the tourism sector,” Petro, de la Espriella’s predecessor, wrote on social media.

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“Destroying tourism — through state-sanctioned violence, such as the desecration of corpses, and by making death the central theme of presidential discourse — has dismantled a dynamic source of wealth that once attracted 7 million foreign tourists.”

De la Espriella beat Petro’s handpicked successor, Senator Ivan Cepeda, in a June 21 run-off election.