Attacks on tankers have increased, impacting the flow of oil through the Strait of Hormuz, raising the cost of the blockade.

Iran has reiterated that it will use “all available means” to confront the United States naval blockade, as it has stepped up attacks on tankers attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz, a global oil chokepoint, signalling potential escalation.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday that they would “definitely not tolerate” the naval blockade, and would use “all our tools to confront this US aggression”.

“Iran has the right to use any available tool to defend itself in this regard,” he said.

The naval blockade has largely halted Iranian oil exports. It was first imposed in April, but was lifted following the June memorandum of understanding. The blockade was reinstated weeks later after the agreement collapsed.

As Iran’s economy is increasingly squeezed by the US-led economic sanctions, attacks on tankers have also gone up, affecting the flow of oil through the Strait of Hormuz. The disruption to the flow of oil has triggered a global energy crisis.

What do we know about the attacks on tankers, and how frequent are they?

Attacks on oil tankers and commercial vessels have continued throughout the war, but more recently, a rising number of tankers have erupted in flames after hitting naval mines purportedly placed by Iran. More than 25 tankers have been hit in the past week alone.

According to reports, tankers have continued to make the dangerous journey through the waterway without seeking Iran’s approval, often travelling in the dark and without navigation transponders to avoid alerting Iranian officials.

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However, this clandestine approach has come with its own problems.

On Tuesday morning, Iran’s navy said two oil tankers had hit mines and caught fire in the waterway, according to a statement reported by Iran’s Tasnim news agency.

According to the statement, the tankers entered a restricted zone east of the strait after turning off their navigation and identification systems.

The statement reiterated that the strait would not be opened until Iran’s objectives and demands were met, including halting hostilities, lifting the blockade and waiving sanctions, adding that “owners of oil tankers are required to coordinate with the armed forces to ensure safe passage through this strategic strait.”

At the same time, the commander of the Iranian army, Amir Hatami, called for tightening the closure of the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, stressing that Tehran needed to make conditions more difficult.

“We must tighten our control over the Strait of Hormuz, our management of it must be stronger, and conditions must become more difficult for the enemy,” Iranian television quoted Hatami as saying, during a speech to senior army commanders at the Command and Staff University.

The head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) navy, Ali Ozmaei, also warned vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz against using unapproved shipping routes.

“The Strait of Hormuz is not a place to test unauthorised routes and ignore maritime warnings,” Ozmaei said, according to the ISNA news agency.

Is the strategy working?

Despite the attacks, oil prices have fallen, with Brent crude futures at $88.35 per barrel as supplies recover. At one point, oil prices went past $120 per barrel.

So far, according to the AIS ship-tracking platform, in the past 24 hours, 28 ships have crossed the strait: 12 into the Gulf and 16 out of it, carrying an estimated 4.18 million barrels of oil.

However, because it only collects data from vessels with transponders on, loopholes – including the no-signal bypass routes – mean it is not an accurate count of how many ships are crossing the strait.

Still, it is a huge drop from pre-war numbers, during which 125 to 140 ships used to pass through daily.

In the past week, Iran has also carried out attacks on US bases in the Gulf, targeting radars.

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump said in a post on Truth Social that Iran had launched “more drones and missiles in the last week than at any time for over a year”, adding that they had all been downed and had caused no damage.

Meanwhile, last week, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in an advisory that ships receiving cargo from vessels loaded at Iranian ports or along the country’s coastline could be considered to be “evading the blockade”, which had allowed some Iranian petroleum products to reach international markets.

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But Iran has repeatedly warned against US efforts to hamper its trade.

Has this impacted oil traffic?

Yes.

According to data from Marine Traffic, a ship-tracking platform, the number of vessels crossing between November 1 and 23 has dropped as the month goes on.

In the first week of November, between the 1st and 7th, 226 vessels entered or exited the Gulf. In the last week of the month, from the 17th to the 23rd, only 125 vessels crossed the waterway. That’s a drop of more than 40 percent.

Throughout the month, the highest day with 29 vessels exiting took place on November 1, and the highest day entering the Gulf was November 7.

In contrast, the lowest day for exiting the Gulf was on Sunday, when only one vessel left the waterway; on the same day, only two vessels entered the waterway, the lowest figure for the month.