UK Health Security Agency estimates that the total number of deaths has reached 5,258 for the summer of 2026.

The United Kingdom registered more than 5,000 deaths linked to this summer’s heat, the highest number of such cases since records began in 2016, according to the UK Health Security Agency’s (UKHSA) estimates.

“Summer 2026 was an exceptional summer with the highest mortality observed since 2016 when the UKHSA began publishing annual heat mortality reports,” the agency said on Tuesday in a provisional report, after the UK experienced its hottest summer on record this year.

The UKHSA said the highest number of heat-associated deaths was recorded between June 21 and 28, when an estimated 2,401 deaths were associated with the period of extreme heat.

It comes after Europe experienced another summer marked by prolonged periods of extreme heat, which scientists say are becoming ⁠more frequent and intense because of climate change.

Other European countries have also reported record excess mortality from the heatwaves over the summer.

Researchers from Imperial College London and the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine estimated that more than 50,000 heat-related deaths occurred in urban areas across 30 European countries during the summer, the ⁠highest toll recorded since 2000.

The announcement of the latest data from the UK comes days after United Nations climate talks ended in collapse on Sunday, as the European Union and others rejected a final deal put forward by COP31 presidents Turkiye and Australia.

The EU claimed the draft text was too weak to advance the fight against global warming with no reference to fossil fuels.

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The failed talks reflect the struggle by governments across the world to muster ambitious action to address the worsening consequences of climate change, including heatwaves, wildfires, floods and powerful storms – as wars and economic pressures compete for their attention.