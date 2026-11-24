Landmine monitor found 84 percent of deaths caused by landmines were in Southeast Asia.

Casualties from landmines or unexploded ordnance reached a five-year high in 2025, with the largest number of deaths recorded in Southeast Asia, largely driven by Myanmar’s civil war.

A report by the International Campaign to Ban Landmines found civilians were the most affected, making up some 84 percent of the 6,929 casualties recorded in 2025, half of them were children.

In Myanmar, where both the government and armed groups are using landmines, 1,891 deaths were recorded in 2025, the highest number of any country for the third consecutive year.

On average, five people are killed or wounded by landmines daily in Myanmar, the report found.

“Myanmar has gone beyond crisis to catastrophe, and has claimed the ignoble title of top producer of landmine victims for a third year in a row,” said Yeshua Moser-Puangsuwan, a co-author of the Landmine Monitor 2026 report.

“There is now contamination at some level in almost two-thirds of the townships of the country.”

Myanmar – along with Cambodia, Laos, Vietnam and other countries in the region – accounted for 27 percent of global deaths from landmines in 2025, despite having only 8 percent of the world’s population.

Syria saw a spike of more than 50 percent in casualties, with 1,602 deaths recorded in 2025 after large numbers of civilians returned after the fall of ousted President Bashar al-Assad in 2024.

“Syria is huge, but it is a post-war crisis,” Moser-Puangsuwan said. “People are now returning, and that is driving the casualty figure. They need to radically scale up their clearance capacity.”

Five European countries opted out of Mine Ban Treaty

The International Campaign to Ban Landmines has been urging more countries to join the 1997 Mine Ban Treaty to end stockpiling, production and the transfer of antipersonnel mines.

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Despite this, five countries on the borders with Russia – Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland – pulled out of the treaty, citing the “security situation in our region”.

Ukraine, meanwhile, notified the United Nations that it had decided to suspend the implementation of the treaty, even though such a move is not allowed under its provisions.

Russia, not a party to the treaty, has been making widespread use of mines in its invasion of Ukraine, and Landmine Monitor found that Ukraine had been using them as well.

Lebanon, the Marshall Islands and Tonga all joined the Mine Ban Treaty during the reporting period, and 162 countries are now bound by it.