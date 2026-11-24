Bogota, Colombia – Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella has blamed ex-FARC rebels for a car bomb attack last night targeting a state government building, which injured at least 23 people.

On a visit to Villavicencio on Tuesday, where the attack took place, the president accused Antonio Medina, a commander of the Central General Staff (EMC) rebel group, of plotting the bombing in retaliation for government offensives in the province.

“The bandit Antonio Medina from the [FARC] dissidents is to blame, and we’re going to go after him and make him pay with blood,” de la Espriella told reporters.

Last night’s attack rocked the seat of government in Meta, a province bordering the capital, Bogota, to the southeast. Videos show extensive damage to the building in Villavicencio, which houses the governor’s office, as well as surrounding businesses and vehicles.

The Head of National Police Operations, Ricardo Alarcon, told local media that initial tests indicate the car was laden with between 80 and 100kg (176-220 pounds) of pentolite, a high explosive used in military warheads, as well as civilian mining.

Meta was a historical heartland for the FARC, which officially demobilised following a historic peace deal in 2016. In the years since, dissident rebels who refused to lay down their arms or returned to war have expanded their control in the province, a key access point to the coca plantations, gold mining and drug smuggling routes of the Amazon River Basin.

The most powerful group is the EMC, headed by alias Ivan Mordisco, one of Colombia’s most wanted men. The government earlier this year announced a bounty of 5 billion pesos (roughly $1.4m) for his capture or killing.

In recent months, the government has increased pressure on the EMC, bombing its camps and targeting senior members. Just yesterday, the president confirmed the killing of alias El Churco, an EMC commander.

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The campaign is part of the new far-right government’s security pivot, which aims to tackle criminal organisations through military force and has suspended the negotiations initiated under the previous government.

De la Espriella has suggested that last night’s bombing in Villavicencio was likely a retaliation against ramped-up state pressure on armed groups.

“The narco-terrorists are running wild, launching desperate attacks, because they know we are defeating them and that their end is near,” the president wrote on X this morning.

The attack, which happened on the eve of the 10-year anniversary of the 2016 peace deal, highlights the growing risks to civilians under de la Espriella’s heavy-handed security strategy, say experts.

“As the government increases pressure, armed and criminal groups are trying to raise the cost of doing that for the government by exerting pain, instilling fear and causing direct harm against communities and against the civilian population,” said Elizabeth Dickinson, deputy director for Latin America at the International Crisis Group.