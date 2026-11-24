Ukraine’s strike off Libya signals Kyiv’s growing ability to challenge Russian influence far beyond the front lines.

Kyiv, Ukraine – The Merkury warship was one of the newest Russian warships equipped with antiship, surface-to-air and cruise missiles and an advanced three-dimensional radar.

The corvette, commissioned three years ago, escorted the Western-sanctioned Angara freighter that was transporting weapons and military equipment to the eastern Libyan port of Benghazi as part of Russia’s “Libyan Express” route, according to Ukrainian intelligence.

Seven Ukrainian-made naval drones launched from a mothership struck the Merkury and MV Angara on Sunday, Kyiv said. Ukraine claimed the corvette was sunk, while Libyan military officials told The Associated Press news agency that it was severely damaged.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the strike, 2,400km (1,500 miles) from the front lines of Ukraine, “exemplary”.

The operation was not, however, just about destroying another Russian warship. It was also intended to demonstrate Ukraine’s ability to strike at Moscow’s naval assets far beyond the Black Sea, undermining Russia’s efforts to project military power internationally.

The Sunday strike is “so far, a political demonstration from Ukraine of ‘we can do it,'” Kyiv-based analyst Igar Tyshkevich told Al Jazeera.

“But if the attacks continue, Russia will find it more difficult to sell itself as a strong player.”

Tyshkevich said the attack could undermine Russia’s image as a powerful international ally, particularly among African governments and military authorities that have developed ties with Moscow.

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Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Ukrainian forces have destroyed or damaged numerous Russian naval vessels.

Libya’s internationally recognised government in Tripoli has condemned the attack.

The Kremlin uses assets in Benghazi, controlled by the eastern-based rival administration led by military renegade and leader of the self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA) Khalifa Haftar, as a gateway to the Mediterranean, according to observers.

Russia has deployed radar and advanced air-defence systems to military facilities in Libya, strengthening its surveillance and military capabilities in the central Mediterranean, close to NATO’s southern flank.

Eastern Libya is a maritime entry and logistics hub for Russia’s military presence in North Africa and the Sahel. While Moscow uses military transport aircraft to move personnel and lighter cargo, heavy equipment and supplies are also transported by sea.

Ports, particularly Tobruk and Benghazi, provide access for Russian cargo vessels, with facilities for docking, unloading and resupply. Eastern Libya also connects Mediterranean maritime routes with inland military airbases, including al-Khadim and al-Jufra, and southern transport corridors leading towards the Sahara and the Sahel, where Russia maintains military deployments.

‘We’ll keep sinking Russian ships’

The strike offers a perfect formula to further interrupt Russia’s Sahel operations, said a drone maker in Ukraine.

“This is the way. We’ll keep sinking [Russian ships] one by one. Easy does it,” Andrey Pronin, a pioneer of drone warfare, told Al Jazeera.

The amount of damage is not clear yet, but Russia has promised revenge.

“Even in Moscow, they don’t understand the scale of the damage; it will have to be assessed,” Ruslan Suleymanov, an associate fellow at the New Eurasian Strategies Centre, a United States-British think tank, told Al Jazeera.

Eastern Libyan areas controlled by Haftar – and Benghazi in particular – have become “a key hub from the logistical viewpoint” for the Russian military in the Middle East and North Africa since the 2024 fall of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Suleymanov said.

The Sunday attack is “a heavy blow, in terms of [Moscow’s international] image too; it shows at least that the war is going on not just in Ukraine, but also on other fronts, and that of course, the Russian military is very vulnerable, including in the Libyan areas”, he said.

For years, Russia has been expanding its footprint in the Sahel, offering military support and economic cooperation to Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso.

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Ukraine said the Angara was carrying Russian military equipment as part of Moscow’s military supply network in Libya, which supports its wider military presence in Africa, including the Sahel.

At least partially, Ukraine “destroyed the sea component of the African Corps supply”, Nikolay Mitrokhin, a researcher with Germany’s Bremen University, told Al Jazeera, referring to the Kremlin-backed military force operating in Africa.

Guided by the “my-enemy’s-enemy-is-my-friend” principle, Kyiv has been trying to aid anti-Moscow forces despite their affiliations.

Syrian rebels who overthrew al-Assad in 2024 received drones and other military supplies from Ukraine, The Washington Post reported.

Kyiv sent about 20 drone operators and some 150 drones to help the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) opposition group based in Idlib, the paper claimed, citing sources familiar with Ukrainian military operations abroad.

Ukrainian special forces helped Syrian rebels “destroy” Russian mercenaries in southern Syria, the Kyiv Post reported in June 2024.

“Russia as a global player faces the rising influence of Ukraine as a global player – and it happens in the regions where it doesn’t expect to face it,” Mitrokhin said.

He doubts, however, the practicality of hitting Russia wherever it hurts – and suspects the Pentagon’s involvement in strikes against Moscow.

“What I see in it is Zelenskyy striving to prove to Putin that Ukraine can ‘compete with Russia globally’ or at least in hotspots,” he said.

“I don’t rule out that Ukraine causes trouble to Russia at the request or with maximal support from the US military, that tries to limit Russia’s growing clout in these areas without getting their own hands dirty and without a direct conflict with Russia,” he said.

The Sunday operation may complicate efforts by the Malian military and Russia’s Africa Corps to consolidate their positions in northern Mali, Mitrokhin said.

At least 15 Ukrainian drone pilots help the Azawad Liberation Front (FLA) fight Mali’s military government despite their links to the Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin group affiliated with al-Qaeda, CNN reported in September.

CNN cited a Ukrainian defence intelligence source as saying Ukrainian drone experts were also stationed in Sudan and trained troops from Chad, Niger and Burkina Faso in Mali.

Ukraine’s use of minimal resources to help Russia’s enemies contrasts with NATO’s slowness and indecisiveness.

“While the alliance’s nations act indecisively, and Putin sees it as a weakness and ups the escalation, Ukraine finds a way to fight the enemy in a very complicated situation,” Lieutenant General Ihor Romanenko, former deputy head of Ukraine’s General Staff of Armed Forces, told Al Jazeera.