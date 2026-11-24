Lucas Cho Ayaba is accused of remotely planning attacks that killed and injured dozens of civilians.

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Cameroonian separatist leader Lucas Cho Ayaba has pleaded not guilty in a Norwegian court to being an accessory to war crimes and “terrorism”, charges that carry a sentence of up to 30 years.

The 54-year-old, who appeared in a court in Oslo on Tuesday, is accused of involvement in planning two attacks in Cameroon from Norway, helping to select targets and pay for explosives.

Prosecutors say Ayaba, also known as Cho Lucas Yabah, remotely led the separatist Amazonia Governing Council and commanded its armed wing, the Amazonia Defence Forces, from 2017 until 2024, when he was arrested in Norway, where he has lived since 2008.

Francophone-majority Cameroon has been gripped for nearly 10 years by conflict between state security forces and separatists demanding the independence of two Anglophone regions in the country’s west to form what supporters call “Ambazonia”.

In February 2023, three improvised devices exploded during a mountain run race near Buea in southwestern Cameroon, killing a 38-year-old woman and injuring 19 civilians.

In February of the following year, another improvised device killed a 15-year-old girl during a Youth Day celebration in Nkambe, northwestern Cameroon. More than 90 civilians were wounded, with some undergoing amputations.

‘Send him to hell’

Ayaba is also alleged to have encouraged or ordered the murder or attempted murder of captives and to have orchestrated the torture or humiliation of four women accused of having intimate relations with Cameroonian soldiers.

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“Messages on WhatsApp are key evidence in this case,” prosecutor Carl Fredrik Fari told the AFP news agency.

“Wrap a rope around his neck and send him to hell,” Ayaba allegedly said in an audio message sent on WhatsApp in October 2023, after receiving videos showing a mistreated prisoner believed to be a Cameroonian soldier.

Ayaba’s lawyer, Morten Engesbak, told AFP that Ayaba “sees himself as the leader of a struggle to liberate a population that has been oppressed for very many years by the Cameroonian authorities”.

The unrest began in late 2016 after Anglophone lawyers and teachers protested against the appointment of Francophone magistrates unfamiliar with British common law to courts in English-speaking regions, and French-speaking teachers unable to communicate fluently in English.

The protests were met with a violent government crackdown and eventually gave rise to a separatist movement seeking independence for the two regions.

The UN says at least 6,000 civilians have been killed since 2016. More than 330,000 people were displaced within Cameroon in 2026 and another 100,000 took refuge in neighbouring Nigeria.

The trial in the Oslo district court is expected to last until March 12.