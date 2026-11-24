Despite rising enrolment, violence, displacement and poverty keep children out of school in northeastern state.

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Maiduguri, Nigeria – During years of Boko Haram violence, Maryam Umar’s school in Baga, a town in northeastern Nigeria’s Borno State, was forced to close as violence displaced families and disrupted education across the region.

The closure of the Higher Islamic College in Baga in the Kukawa Local Government Area was part of a wider crisis that deprived thousands of children of regular schooling.

With educational activities now resuming, Umar, a teacher, welcomed efforts to reopen schools and provide learning materials, telling Al Jazeera that the interventions were helping restore education in communities devastated by years of conflict.

Across Borno, authorities said school enrolment has risen sharply as damaged classrooms are repaired and families are encouraged to send their children back to school.

Enrolment in public and private schools reached 1,418,279 learners in 2025, up from 766,551 during the 2017-2018 academic session, according to the state government.

Yet officials estimated that almost 800,000 children remain out of school, highlighting the challenges facing a state where more than a decade of conflict has displaced communities and devastated public services.

The figures suggest progress in expanding access but reveal little about regular attendance, teaching quality or whether children who have missed years of education are catching up.

Rebuilding after years of violence

Borno has been at the centre of Boko Haram violence since the armed group launched its campaign in northeastern Nigeria in 2009.

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Schools were among the institutions affected as attacks, displacement and a prolonged lack of security forced families to abandon their homes. In some communities, education became impossible as classrooms closed and teachers and pupils fled.

The state government has made school reconstruction a priority, building new facilities and rehabilitating classrooms damaged by conflict and flooding.

“In response, our administration has constructed 104 new schools and rehabilitated 2,931 classrooms and related facilities,” Governor Babagana Umara Zulum said during the commissioning of educational projects in Maiduguri in March.

According to the governor, the estimated number of out-of-school children has fallen from about 2.2 million at the height of the crisis to fewer than 800,000.

Borno Commissioner for Education, Science, Technology and Innovation Lawan Abba Wakilbe said the increase in enrolment reflects renewed confidence among parents.

But increased enrolment does not necessarily mean children are attending regularly or receiving the support they need after years of disrupted learning.

The available figures also provide little indication of whether the supply of qualified teachers and learning materials has kept pace with the growing number of pupils.

A generation returning to classrooms

For 12-year-old Fatima Mahmud Umar, a student at the Junior Secondary School One in Maiduguri, education offers an opportunity to pursue ambitions that years of violence have threatened for children across Borno.

Wearing a blue and white chequered hijab and her school uniform, Fatima spoke to Al Jazeera about her hopes for the future.

She expressed gratitude to her parents for supporting her education and said she hopes to become a good ambassador for her community.

Fatima also welcomed government investment in schools, including efforts to support both Islamic and Western education.

But many children across Borno have yet to regain access to regular schooling.

Violence, displacement and poverty continue to create obstacles, particularly for families struggling to rebuild their lives after years of upheaval.

Even where schools have reopened, children who missed months or years of lessons may struggle to catch up with their peers while teachers must accommodate pupils with widely different levels of preparation.

For returning students, enrolment is only the first step. Their prospects also depend on whether schools can provide the support needed to help them progress.

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Rural communities left behind

The challenge is particularly pressing in rural communities, where distance, violence and limited resources can make regular schooling difficult.

In the Gubio Local Government Area, residents have raised concerns about children who remain outside formal education despite the government’s reconstruction efforts.

Bukar Abdullahi, 49, highlighted the need to enrol more children during a town hall meeting in Gubio.

While commending the state government for investing in education, Abdullahi drew attention to the difficulties facing rural communities.

For families living far from functioning schools, distance can remain an obstacle. Financial pressures and concerns about safety may also affect decisions about whether children attend.

Although the government’s figures suggest improved access, they do not show how evenly progress is distributed between urban centres and rural communities.

Addressing those disparities will require more than classrooms. Schools also need qualified teachers, learning materials and measures to help families keep their children enrolled.

Expanding Islamic education

Alongside conventional schools, Borno authorities are seeking to widen educational opportunities through Arabic and Islamic institutions.

Through the Borno State Arabic and Sangaya Education Board, the government is working to integrate aspects of traditional Islamic learning into a system offering recognised qualifications and pathways to further study.

The establishment of Higher Islamic Colleges is part of that effort.

“This intervention reflects our commitment to building an inclusive education system that integrates spiritual development with academic and vocational advancement,” Zulum said.

According to the governor, the institutions follow a curriculum approved by the National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies that allows students to pursue recognised qualifications.

The initiative aims to expand opportunities for children whose families favour Islamic education, but its impact will depend on whether institutions can reach underserved communities and provide adequate teaching and resources.

Beyond enrolment figures

More recent government statistics indicate further expansion of Borno’s education system although differences in the categories counted make direct comparisons difficult.

The state’s annual school census, released in September, recorded 1,801,295 learners across the wider education sector.

Separately, enrolment in public primary and secondary schools stood at about 1.3 million during the 2025-2026 academic session.

Those figures cover different categories from the 1,418,279 learners recorded across public and private schools in 2025 and cannot be directly compared to establish the precise rate of growth.

The government’s estimate that nearly 800,000 children remain out of school also requires context. Without consistent information on the age groups and methodology used, the reported decline from 2.2 million cannot be independently assessed from the figures provided.

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Beyond enrolment, questions remain about attendance, teacher availability and learning outcomes, particularly for children whose education was interrupted by conflict.

For teachers such as Umar in Baga, the resumption of educational activities marks a change from the years when violence forced schools to close. For children such as Fatima in Maiduguri, access to education offers opportunities that years of violence have threatened to take away.

But for the hundreds of thousands still outside classrooms, Borno’s educational recovery remains unfinished.

For Wakilbe, the increase in enrolment is nevertheless a sign that families are beginning to regain confidence in the education system.

“When you look at where we started, 766,551 learners in 2017-2018, and see where we are today, this is not just a number. It is evidence that parents and communities once again trust our schools with their children’s future,” he said.