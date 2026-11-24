New internet safety bill expected to pass this week could impose fines of up to 5 percent of firms’ global revenue.

Australia’s government has announced plans to impose hefty fines on tech companies if they fail to pull harmful content off their platforms.

Companies, including Google and Meta, could be hit with fines of up to five percent of their worldwide revenue under a proposed digital duty of care law detailed by the government on Tuesday.

That represents a sizable increase from the previously proposed financial penalty of 109 million Australian dollars ($72.2m), given that some platforms bring in hundreds of billions of dollars in annual revenue.

The new bill, agreed by the centre-left Labor government and the left-leaning Greens in the Senate, would also give individuals the right to sue platforms for enabling wrongdoing. It is expected to be approved in Parliament this week.

“This is seismic reform, this ‌is urgent reform and this is reform we will deliver to Australians in Parliament this week,” Communications Minister Anika Wells told reporters.

The law would replace a patchwork of enforceable codes of conduct drawn up by various online industries, from messaging apps to search engines to AI chatbots, with a single underlying law that forces them to proactively check for and stop harmful user experiences.

Targeted harms include material involving child sexual abuse, nonconsensual fake ⁠nude material, gender-based violence, self-harm promotion and terrorism.

‘World-leading reform’

In an effort to curb addictive features, Australians aged 16 or older will also have the option to turn off algorithm-driven feeds.

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“It’s about Australia ⁠taking action on the side of parents and children, not foreign-owned tech companies,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told Parliament.

“World-leading reform and we are getting it done. Just like we have led the world when it comes to the ⁠under-16s social media ban. This is the next step.”

Though tech firms generally agreed with the government’s aim of improving child protection and ⁠minimising harmful content, most opposed the bill on the grounds ⁠that it gave some discretion to government officials to decide what counted as harmful content.

Even before the government raised the potential fine, industry groups had said the law might encourage platforms to become heavy-handed when deciding what content ‌to take down as they sought to avoid punishment.

Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young said the legislation would help stop Australians from being exploited.

“Big tech for far too long has run our lives, dictated what we see in our social media feeds, and pumped our feeds full of addictive, harmful content and thought that they could just get away with it,” she said at a news conference.