Monday’s ruling could clear the way for Trump to argue prosecutors relied on evidence protected by presidential immunity.

A federal appeals court has revived United States President Donald Trump’s bid to transfer his New York criminal hush-money case to federal court, months after a district judge rejected the effort for a third time.

On Monday, a three-judge panel of the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a lower court ruling that had kept the case in New York state court.

In a two-page order, the 2nd Circuit panel said it disagreed with the late US District Judge Alvin Hellerstein’s denial of Trump’s request for the “removal” of his case to federal court.

The appeals court said Hellerstein had “erred in holding that removal is categorically unavailable in a state criminal case” after conviction.

It directed a federal judge in Manhattan to consider whether the proceedings could be brought under federal jurisdiction.

In a written statement provided to The Associated Press news agency, a spokesperson for Trump’s legal team said the president “appreciates the 2nd Circuit’s prompt and correct ruling, as he continues to win against Democrat weaponization of our Justice System”.

Trump has sought to use presidential immunity in federal court to have his conviction overturned. He was convicted on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in 2024, though he has denied any wrongdoing.

Trump’s New York criminal conviction

The case stems from a $130,000 “hush money” payment made shortly before the 2016 presidential election to adult film performer Stormy Daniels.

Daniels had claimed she had an affair with the Republican leader while he was married — an allegation he denies — and prosecutors alleged that the money was intended to buy her silence during a tense campaign season.

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Trump ultimately won the 2016 presidential election, ushering him into his first term in public office.

The payment was made through Trump’s former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen. Prosecutors argued that Trump fudged his business records to pass off his reimbursements to Cohen as legal expenses, thereby concealing them from voters.

While falsifying business records is normally a misdemeanour offence, it can be charged as a felony if done in service of another crime. In Trump’s case, prosecutors said he violated state election laws.

In May 2024, a New York jury found him guilty, making Trump the first US president to be convicted of a crime.

At a sentencing hearing in January 2025 — shortly before his second term as president began — Trump received an unconditional discharge, meaning he faced neither imprisonment nor a financial penalty. But his conviction remains on the record.

Why does Trump want the case heard in federal court?

For years, Trump has sought to overturn that conviction.

Monday’s ruling leaves the jury’s guilty verdict intact, but it also clears the way for the president to seek a hearing in federal court.

He is expected to argue that state prosecutors secured his conviction by relying on evidence that would have been shielded by presidential immunity in federal court.

His legal team is likely to point to a landmark 2024 ruling as justification for that argument.

At the time, the Supreme Court’s conservative majority ruled that presidents could enjoy “presumptive immunity” for any “official acts” conducted while in office.

What constitutes an “official act”, however, is an open question. Previously, the Supreme Court had only conferred immunity to actions taken within a president’s constitutional authority.

Monday’s ruling reverses a series of setbacks for Trump’s legal team.

In August, federal judge Hellerstein rejected Trump’s third attempt to transfer the case, finding that the president’s arguments were insufficient to justify moving it out of state court.

Hellerstein, a senior federal judge in Manhattan’s Southern District of New York, died last month at the age of 92.

The move also stalls Trump’s state-level appeal in New York’s Appellate Division, which heard arguments earlier this month but has yet to rule on his challenge.

A federal judge has been directed to rule promptly on whether the case should indeed be transferred from New York state court to federal jurisdiction, although no deadline has been set.