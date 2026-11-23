President Zelenskyy says Ukrainian forces sank the Russian warship Merkury in an “exemplary” sea drone operation.

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President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Ukrainian forces sank ⁠a Russian warship off the coast of Libya, hailing an “exemplary Ukrainian operation in response to Russia’s war”.

Zelenskyy said in a statement on Monday that Ukrainian forces also hit a Russian dry ⁠cargo ship, which he said Russia used to transport weapons.

Zelenskyy said the Merkury, one of Russia’s newest warships, sank after Ukrainian forces launched seven naval drones on Sunday. A KA-27 combat helicopter was also destroyed in the attack, he said.

He confirmed that Ukraine’s forces also attacked the MV Angara, a cargo ship. Libya’s eastern health ministry said that all crew members had been rescued and were receiving treatment.

Authorities in eastern Libya said in a statement that the ship was docked in the port when the explosion occurred.

“The ship was en route back to Russia and its stop was for refuelling and resupply. It is suspected that the ship was attacked by drones”.

The United Nations has called for an independent investigation into Sunday’s drone attacks.

On Monday, the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) expressed “serious concern” over the attacks, calling for “an immediate, independent and transparent investigation”.

“Libya cannot afford and must not become a battleground for foreign conflicts,” UNSMIL wrote on X.

The eastern administration did not identify who was behind Sunday’s attack but said Libya was “not a party to the Russian-Ukrainian war”.

The oil-rich nation of Libya has been divided between the government in Tripoli and a rival administration in the east since the overthrow of longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.