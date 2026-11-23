One of Bangladesh’s best-known financial institutions has found itself at centre of political tensions amid protests and violence by supporters of ousted PM Sheikh Hasina.

Dhaka, Bangladesh – When attackers stormed a Grameen Bank branch in Kashiani last week, they did not just damage furniture and equipment. They also destroyed records accumulated over nearly three decades.

Solaiman Morol, the branch manager in Bangladesh’s Gopalganj district, said about a dozen men arrived on the afternoon of November 18 carrying machetes, petrol and tools to break the locks. Staff members were away on field visits.

The attackers looted the branch and tried to cut open its vault with a grinder. They took out about 40 sacks of vouchers and other documents and set them on fire. They also looted steel cupboards, filing cabinets, chairs, tables and other equipment. A staff member’s rice cooker was among the items taken away. “They said that after burning the records, nobody would have to repay their loans,” Morol said.

Videos of the attack later appeared online. Morol said he heard slogans including “Joy Bangla” and “Joy Bangabandhu”, associated with ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League, as well as calls to burn what the attackers described as “Yunus’s den”.

The branch has not been able to resume normal operations. Staff members have received threats and customers are worried about the safety of their deposits and loan records.

“A bank depends on trust. This is impacting our customers’ confidence. People who have deposits with us are becoming frightened,” Morol said.

It wasn’t a one-off incident.

Grameen Bank under attack

The attack was part of a wider wave of violence against Grameen Bank. Its latest internal memorandum, dated November 23, records 97 attacks on branches and offices between November 10 and 23.

Advertisement

The attacks have put the Nobel Prize-winning institution founded by Muhammad Yunus at the centre of Bangladesh’s political tensions, months after he stepped down as chief adviser following Hasina’s removal from power in August 2024. Hasina supporters set fire to police stations and the homes of local MPs, and allegedly killed three BNP members in Faridpur and Narail.

Grameen Bank is one of Bangladesh’s best-known financial institutions. It pioneered a model of microcredit that provides small loans to people who often cannot access conventional banking services.

About 90 percent of its ownership belongs to its borrower-members, while the government holds the remaining 10 percent. It has around 10.6 million members, most of them rural women, according to its managing director, Sarder Akhter Hamed. Around 5.5 million borrowers have outstanding loans worth more than Tk19,000 crore ($1.53bn). Members also hold deposits of around Tk25,000 crore ($2bn) with the bank.

“There are many people in the communities we serve whom other banks and financial institutions are unwilling to lend to. We stand beside them and provide access to credit,” Hamed said.

The attacks have disrupted the bank’s work and left staff members worried about their safety. Hamed said the institution has around 21,000 employees and that the violence had affected them psychologically. “There is a sense of insecurity,” he said.

Is the Awami League targeting Grameen Bank – and why?

The government has blamed the Awami League, the party of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, for the attacks.

“The government is making every effort to maintain law and order,” Ziauddin Ahmed, additional secretary in charge of the political wing at the Ministry of Home Affairs, told Al Jazeera.

The attacks come amid renewed political activity by Hasina’s supporters, which has led to serious unrest in parts of the country, for example Gopalganj, her ancestral district. Hasina supporters have set fire to police stations and the homes of local MPs, and allegedly killed three BNP members.

Political analysts say Grameen Bank has become a symbol through which some Awami League supporters can direct their anger at Yunus, under whose interim rule Hasina’s party was banned from electoral politics. During Yunus’s stint as Bangladesh’s leader, Hasina was also convicted by a tribunal for massacres carried out against protesters who challenged her rule in 2024. Hasina faces a death sentence, but has recently asserted that she intends to return to Bangladesh from India, where she has lived in exile since she was ousted.

Advertisement

Mubashar Hasan, a researcher at the humanitarian and development research initiative at Western Sydney University, said the timing was significant.

“Her party has spent the week pushing for her return. Grameen Bank is the easiest symbol of Dr Yunus they can reach,” he said. “For the Awami League’s hardliners, Yunus is the face of their fall, so burning his bank is a way of hitting back at him.”

The attacks, Hasan argued, may also be intended to demonstrate that the party still has a presence on the streets, despite the ban. “Some of these attacks look like a performance of strength, especially in Gopalganj, to tell supporters ‘we are still here’,” he said.

Asif Mohammad Shahan, a professor in the department of development studies at the University of Dhaka, sees the violence as part of a broader political strategy.

He said the Awami League had two possible routes after the August 2024 uprising: acknowledge its mistakes and seek political rehabilitation, or try to force its way back into politics. In his assessment, the party has chosen the latter.

“The attack on Grameen Bank is actually an effort of sending a message of ‘politics of revenge’,” Shahan said.

He said the attacks could also be intended to provoke the government into a heavy-handed response, allowing the party to portray itself as a victim and challenge the government’s legitimacy.

Why is Grameen Bank particularly vulnerable, and who is paying the price?

The bank’s ownership structure makes the attacks especially consequential. Most of its shares belong to the poor women who depend on it for loans, savings and other financial services.

“When a branch burns, it’s their loan files, savings records and repayment schedules going up in smoke,” Hasan of Western Sydney University said.

He warned that disruption could push borrowers towards informal lenders and make it harder for them to continue their repayment cycles.

The damage is already affecting the bank’s operations. Hamed, the Grameen Bank managing director, said the institution had suspended the accrual of interest on outstanding loans at branches unable to operate because of the attacks.

The bank is also trying to protect its staff and property. Some branches have increased security and moved staff from locations considered particularly risky.

But the consequences extend beyond damaged buildings and lost records: At stake is also the confidence of customers in the bank.

Why is the BNP government struggling to stop the attacks?

The attacks have also raised questions about the ability of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s government to maintain law and order.

Ahmed, the Home Ministry official, said “it would be wrong to say that the government is struggling to contain the situation”. Police headquarters told Al Jazeera that eight cases had been filed and eight people arrested in connection with the attacks. “The problem is that our police force is somewhat short of manpower,” Ahmed said.

Shahan said the government’s response was being constrained by the knowledge that a tough crackdown could give the Awami League the chance to play victim. “The Awami League is baiting the government into attacking it so that it can quickly switch to playing the victim and try to delegitimise the government,” he said.

Advertisement

Hamed said police had responded whenever the bank sought help and in some cases had provided advance warnings about possible attacks. “For the most part, however, we have had to remain alert and protect ourselves,” he said.

“If the law-and-order situation in the country improves, confidence and trust [in the bank, too] will automatically return,” he said.