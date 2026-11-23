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With the confidence of a composed manager, Alberto Nunez Feijoo declared he knows how to run public infrastructure and handle crises as he made his final pitch to Spanish voters in a televised debate last week. Minutes earlier, the conservative Popular Party (PP) leader had vehemently accused Spain’s Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez of being a “gift to people smugglers”.

The manager had morphed into a far-right politician.

Thursday’s showdown – the last between the two leading contenders in Spain’s November 29 elections – underscored the balancing act that has defined Feijoo’s campaign, split between reassuring moderate voters while sharpening his attacks on Sanchez to keep voters from drifting to the far right.

“You could see right there the two Feijoos,” said Oriol Bartomeus Bayes, a political scientist at the Autonomous University of Barcelona.

Opinion polls put the PP ahead of Sanchez’s Socialist Party (PSOE) but short of an outright majority. The far-right Vox party, which is polling third, could provide the parliamentary votes Feijoo would need to govern.

The Galician manager

Feijoo, 65, was a career civil servant before entering politics. Born in the northwestern province of Ourense, he held senior posts in Galicia’s health service and went on to run Spain’s state postal service.

He led Galicia’s regional government from 2009 to 2022, winning four consecutive outright majorities. During that time, he earned a reputation as a capable administrator with a measured public style.

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When the PP chose Feijoo as its leader in 2022, his election was seen as a victory for the party’s moderates. But he inherited a problem familiar to centre-right parties elsewhere in Europe: A challenger on his right was drawing voters away from his own party. As the PP competed with Vox, Feijoo hardened his language on immigration and stepped up his attacks on the ruling Socialists over alleged corruption.

“The moderates won by electing Feijoo, but at the end, he evolved to embrace a more radical discourse on corruption, immigration, abortion and in his rhetoric against the PSOE, accusing it of being an immoral and ‘indecent’ party,” Bayes said.

That shift was on display after the July border crisis in Ceuta, a Spanish enclave bordering Morocco, when tens of thousands of people crossed into Spanish territory. Feijoo seized the moment and harshly criticised Sanchez’s handling of the situation.

The PP has traditionally called for stronger border controls while acknowledging the importance of foreign labour to Spain’s economy, which in 2025 under the current Socialist government grew by 2.6 percent, nearly twice the European average. But the PP position has recently evolved into pledges to ban mass regularisations of undocumented immigrants and calls for tougher criteria on who may enjoy certain benefits, including length of residence and social security contributions. Vox, meanwhile, has made deportations and what it calls “remigration” a central campaign pledge.

That tougher stance comes as the PP is chasing its own voters who are seeking a sharper ideological alternative compared with what they perceive as a more cautious and technocratic PP. Polling by Ipsos suggested up to 20 percent of people who voted for the PP in the 2023 elections intended to vote for Vox in next weekend’s voting.

PP-Vox alliance?

In the 2023 elections, Feijoo’s PP won 137 seats, more than any other party. But while it already had Vox’s backing, the two parties together fell four votes short of the 176 needed for an absolute majority to govern. Sanchez, whose party had come second with 121 seats, managed to strike a coalition deal with far-left groups and secure the support of separatist Catalan and Basque parties that helped him secure the premiership.

This time around, things could be different.

Vox is projected to win up to 18 percent of the vote and 63 seats, nearly double its 2023 results. With the PP tipped to have 127 seats, the far-right party potentially holds the balance of power as an alliance between them could lead to a comfortable majority of 190 seats, 14 more than what is needed to secure an absolute majority. For its part, the PSOE is projected to win 119 seats.

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Feijoo has said he would prefer the PP govern alone with parliamentary support from Vox, but he has left open the possibility of a formal coalition with the far-right party.

A former fringe player in Spanish politics, Vox has grown to establish itself as a mainstream political force, already governing together with the PP in four regions: Andalusia, Aragon, Castile and Leon, and Extremadura.

The regional deals offer a glimpse of where the two parties might find common ground at the national level – and where they could clash. One of the clearest divides is over gender-based violence. Last year, the PP joined other parties in renewing a cross-party agreement against gender-based violence first adopted in 2017. The revised pact sets out more than 400 measures to prevent violence against women and improve support and protection for survivors and their children. Vox was the only party to vote against it, arguing that domestic violence laws should apply regardless of the victim’s sex.

The PP and Vox found more room for compromise over who should qualify for regional benefits and housing in Andalusia. Their regional coalition deal gives priority to applicants with longstanding ties to Andalusia or Spain. Criteria such as years of municipal registration and a record of social security contributions leave room for foreign residents with legal status to qualify. The deal also calls for excluding migrants from regular social benefits and services with an exception for life-threatening emergencies.

Regional joint governance has made the notion of a national agreement with Vox easier for PP voters to imagine, according to Matteo Re, a professor at Rey Juan Carlos University in Madrid.

“The PP has brought Vox into the mainstream. They are governing together in four autonomous regions, and in doing so, they have led both their own base and the rest of Spain to accept the idea that, ultimately, they will form a government with them, something they had failed to achieve in 2023,” Re said. The regional deals have also allowed the PP to show its voters what governing alongside Vox looks like with the conservatives still in charge, he said.

However Feijoo has been careful to not lose his centrist appeal. A deadly train crash last month in the central Spanish province of Toledo, less than a year after another train tragedy on the same track, gave the conservative leader a chance to return to more familiar ground, reorienting his rhetoric towards the party’s moderate base and undecided voters.

“After the train crash, he saw the possibility of appearing as a managerial leader and moved the campaign to discuss issues such as transportation, infrastructure and security. … These are topics where he is more comfortable than in the radical ideological fight,” Bayes said.

On the foreign policy front, Feijoo is expected to distance himself from Sanchez if elected.

The PSOE leader has stood out on the global stage by adopting open-border policies when the rest of Europe is closing up, resisting the push for NATO allies to spend 5 percent of their gross domestic products on defence, standing up to United States President Donald Trump and calling Israel’s war in Gaza a genocide.

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Sanchez has also branded Spain under his leadership a “beacon” in a world increasingly being dominated by far-right movements seeking to undercut social progress. At home, his government moved to regularise more than a million undocumented immigrants. And at last week’s debate, the prime minister rejected proposals backed by some European governments to set up deportation centres outside the EU.

But under a PP-led government, Spain is likely to dance to a different tune. Feijoo has so far declined to commit to the 5 percent spending on defence but has promised to strengthen ties with the US.

The PP also wants to maintain military and other support for Ukraine and pursue a more balanced relationship with Morocco and Algeria. Its manifesto frames Spain’s southern border as a European priority and calls for joint European defence purchases.

“They are staunch Atlanticists and pro-European,” Re said, noting, however, that the PP’s election campaign “is entirely self-absorbed and revels in its own navel-gazing”.

Feijoo himself summed up the message in Thursday’s debate when he urged, “less talk about Trump, more about trains”.