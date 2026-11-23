Fighting near DRC hospital disrupts Ebola efforts, putting patients and workers at ‘grave risk’, WHO warns.

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The World ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌Health Organization (WHO) chief has urged peace following heavy fighting in the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s (DRC) northeastern province, the epicentre of the Ebola outbreak.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Sunday that fighting near a hospital in the DRC’s Ituri ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠province disrupted Ebola response efforts and forced health workers and aid partners to shelter ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠inside a maternity ward for more than 24 hours.

“Heavy fighting has been ongoing since yesterday in the vicinity of a hospital in Ituri – in an area close to where the Ebola outbreak first emerged,” Tedros said on X.

“The situation has disrupted the work of the hospital and the wider Ebola response, putting patients, families and health workers at grave risk.”

Medical staff have been sheltering for their lives in a maternity ward in the facility for more than 24 hours, and the WHO is working to arrange a safe exit for the team and “for the hospital facilities, staff and patients to be protected,” Tedros also said.

“The best medicine is peace,” he added.

‘High-level transmission continues’

As of November 17, the WHO reported a total of 5,678 deaths out of 11,613 cases in the DRC, the largest and deadliest Ebola outbreak in the country.

The WHO said in a statement on Saturday that “while some areas had seen a slight decline in cases, sustained, high-level transmission continues overall in the country.”

Ituri and North Kivu, in the eastern part of the DRC, remain the most affected provinces.

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The virus, which is transmitted through contact with bodily fluids, has spread across swaths of the DRC’s east and northeast, which have been plagued by violence for more than 30 years.

Earlier in November, armed men thought to be linked to an ISIL (ISIS)-affiliated group raided villages and killed dozens of people in North Kivu, forcing ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠patients with confirmed and suspected Ebola infections to flee.

The outbreak is also occurring amid ongoing fighting between government forces and the Rwanda-backed M23 armed group, which has seized key cities in eastern DRC, making transport of healthcare resources to remote regions difficult.