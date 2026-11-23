US Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton says Trump’s comments were ‘entirely appropriate’ in the context of the summit.

Share US intelligence chief defends Trump’s comments calling Putin his ‘friend’ on social media

United States Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton has faced pressure to justify President Donald Trump’s claims that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin is a “friend”.

In an appearance on the ABC News show This Week, journalist Jonathan Karl pressed Clayton on Trump’s recent remarks.

“Is Vladimir Putin America’s friend? Because Trump said he couldn’t answer that question,” Karl asked.

Clayton responded by calling Trump’s meeting “historic” and his remarks “appropriate”, but the intelligence chief also clarified that the US has not taken Russia’s side when it comes to the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Is Vladimir Putin America’s friend? He is not America’s friend in Ukraine. Not at all. Not at all,” Clayton said.

The scrutiny follows a first-ever confirmed meeting between Trump, Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping on November 19.

The three world leaders had a roundtable on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) conference in Shenzhen, China.

Throughout his presidency, Trump has repeatedly praised Putin. In August 2025, Trump hosted the Russian leader in Alaska for Putin’s first visit to the US in nearly a decade.

Upon reuniting with Putin at the Shenzhen conference, Trump offered him a warm, light-hearted greeting.

“Who is he?” Trump joked, first pointing to Putin, then striding across the room to shake his hand. “He’s my friend.”

Trump has since doubled down on his remarks, posting several images of their meeting on social media, one of which bore the caption, “My Friend”.

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When a reporter asked whether Russia was a “friend to America” in a news briefing on Friday, Trump brushed aside the question.

“I can’t speak to America,” Trump said, proceeding to explain that he and Putin had grown close during an investigation into whether Russia had interfered in his favour during the 2016 US presidential election.

“I’ve been dealing with Putin during the fake Russia, Russia, Russia hoax. And to be honest, he was very nice about it,” Trump explained.

The US State Department has long been critical of Russia over allegations of human rights abuses, including the torture and imprisonment of political dissidents.

Washington has also supported Ukraine after Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, providing billions in security assistance and weaponry.

Under Trump, however, that support has cooled, with the US president openly criticising his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, for failing to cut a deal with Russia.

Such remarks have divided Republicans, with critics like outgoing US Representative Don Bacon accusing Trump of “playing footsie” with Putin.

“Traditionally, Republicans stood up to Russia and China,” Bacon said last week. “We stood for freedom, and we stood up for countries that shared our values. President Trump has been terrible on this, right here.”

But in his television appearances on Sunday, Clayton defended Trump’s remarks, describing the president’s statements of friendship as “entirely appropriate” for building a personal rapport with the Russian leader.

He also praised Trump for uniting some of the world’s biggest powers for a conversation about nuclear proliferation.

“It should be assuring that you have the three world nuclear powers getting together and saying: We’re not going to go in that direction,” Clayton told This Week.

While the trilateral meeting concluded with a statement about “reducing nuclear risks”, critics point out no firm commitments were made.

Also on Sunday, in an appearance on CNN, Clayton reiterated his support for Trump’s remarks.

“In that context, whatever language the president wants to use, I trust him completely,” Clayton said.