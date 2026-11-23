Despite working and having health insurance, some of the country’s sickest patients have trouble affording the medicines they need.

Sarah Wisniewski and her sister were once contemplating an extraordinary arrangement to manage their shared multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnoses: alternating months taking a life-changing medication.

The drug, which Wisniewski says costs thousands of dollars a month without insurance coverage, was so expensive that the sisters considered rationing their treatment rather than going without it entirely.

“It’s a weird thing to have to think about,” the 45-year-old told Al Jazeera. “You go to college, you get insurance, you get a good job, you pay your bills, you do everything right and, still, you’re having to ration your medication.”

Wisniewski is one of more than four in 10 adults in the United States who did not take medication as prescribed last year because of the cost, estimates KFF, an independent health policy research organisation.

Her experience highlights the growing financial pressures facing some of the nation’s sickest patients, who have trouble affording costly prescription medications, despite having jobs and private health insurance.

‘Every spare dime’ needed for medications

Wisniewski was diagnosed with MS in 2017 after experiencing increasingly debilitating symptoms, including difficulties with her vision, mobility and breathing.

She became one of the nearly eight in 10 American adults who are living with at least one chronic condition, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In the summer of 2024, her neurologist prescribed Kesimpta, a medication that, she says, dramatically improved her condition. But her insurance company, Blue Cross Blue Shield, notified her it would not cover the treatment.

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Wisniewski appealed three times before requesting a hearing in her state of Maryland. Only weeks before that hearing was due to take place did her insurer agree to cover the medication.

Without that intervention, Wisniewski said, she would have faced a monthly bill of approximately $10,000.

The impact of obtaining treatment has been significant on her life.

“I went from barely being able to walk … Now, I walk my dog every morning, a mile-and-a-half to two miles,” she said.

Wisniewski has also been able to maintain her federal contracting job, which she described as highly technical and demanding.

But the financial burden remains substantial. Even with the help of insurance, Wisniewski estimates she spends between $800 and $900 each month on medication.

“Almost every spare dime I get is going to just keeping me healthy, so I can make it to work the next day,” she said.

‘A uniquely American problem’

Unlike many countries, particularly wealthier ones, the US allows pharmaceutical companies significantly more latitude to set their own prices.

According to the Patients For Affordable Drugs Now patient-advocacy organisation, current laws give manufacturers “unilateral power to set launch prices in the US and the ability to raise prices at will”.

“I believe this is a uniquely American problem, ”Wisniewski said. “Other countries are … able to provide for their citizens these drugs, if not for free, at an affordable level.”

The monthly cost of her medication in Canada is 2,333 Canadian dollars ($1,623). It’s even lower in Australia at 41 Australian dollars ($27) or 6.60 Australian dollars ($4.37) with a concession card, which allows eligible residents in the country to receive discounts on healthcare and prescription medicines.

The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), a consortium that represents US drug companies, argues that a complicated network of third-party middlemen, known as pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), and insurance companies are to blame for the country’s high drug prices.

“PBMs and insurers control benefits through processes like prior authorisation, embedded step therapy, and formulary controls that may allow PBMs and insurers to deny coverage or push patients to alternative treatments from the initially prescribed medicine,” PhRMA’s website said. The organisation did not reply to a request for comment.

A study by the nonpartisan RAND organisation, released in 2024, found that US prescription drug prices were substantially higher than those in other wealthy countries, particularly for name-brand medications.

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Using 2022 data, RAND’s researchers found that US manufacturers’ gross prices across all prescription drugs were 278 percent higher than the average prices in 33 other high-income countries. For brand-name drugs, US prices were more than four times the comparison-country average.

But the consequences of the current US system can extend far beyond the cost of individual prescriptions.

Wisniewski said the money she spends maintaining access to medication is money she cannot put toward local businesses, transportation or investments in her community.

“I really think that a lot of people, at an abstract level, understand that this could happen to anybody at any point in time,” she said. “But I don’t think that it really hits home to folks that you are legitimately one bad phone call away from losing everything.”

What can be done?

After this month’s historic midterm elections in the US, where Democrats won control of both chambers in the US Congress by wide margins, there will be few areas of agreement with Democrats’ Republican counterparts – and President Donald Trump.

But targeted reforms that address the high cost of prescriptions could be an area where both parties find common ground.

A survey conducted by Fabrizio Ward in March 2025 found more than three in four voters – including 70 percent of Trump supporters – wanted Congress to take action on reducing drug prices.

The issue was the focus of a US Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday of last week, when lawmakers and healthcare experts examined how pharmaceutical companies and insurers influence pricing and access to medication.

At that November 17 hearing, witnesses highlighted several factors contributing to high prescription drug costs, including pharmaceutical patent protections and the role of PBMs.

Merith Basey, chief executive officer of Patients For Affordable Drugs Now, argued that pharmaceutical companies exploit the patent system to delay competition from cheaper alternatives.

One of those practices, known as patent thicketing, involves companies securing multiple patents covering different aspects of a medication or its delivery device, potentially making it more difficult for competitors to introduce generic alternatives.

Basey told lawmakers the introduction of generic competition could substantially reduce prices, arguing a single generic competitor can lower a drug’s price by 39 percent, while six or more competitors can reduce prices by as much as 95 percent.

But other witnesses pointed to PBMs, claiming their involvement in distributing drugs can influence pricing.

The Senate panel has advanced a number of proposals to tackle the high cost of prescription drugs in the US. One of those is the bipartisan Eliminating Thickets to Improve Competition (ETHIC) Act, which would limit the practice of patent thickening, making it easier for generic drugs to enter the US market and lower costs.

“Big Pharma knows exactly what it’s doing in monopolising the US patent system: driving up drug costs for Americans while preventing generic-drug manufacturers from getting their foot in the market,” Republican Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri, one of the bill’s sponsors, said in a statement.

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Wisniewski noted that while the ETHIC Act wouldn’t make her prescription “cheap”, it would be “astronomically better than what we have now”.