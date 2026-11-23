Questions are being asked about how the big cat arrived, with suspicion falling on the country’s growing role as a hub for wild-animal smuggling.

Police and animal welfare teams have launched a hunt for a lioness reported to be prowling the outskirts of Istanbul.

City authorities closed a woodland area in the northern Sariyer district on Monday as the teams expanded a search for the big cat, which was spotted in the area the previous evening.

Turkiye’s National Parks Directorate said on Sunday that police officers in Zekeriyakoy, north of Istanbul’s European side, had reported spotting “an animal resembling a lion” on surveillance cameras.

Grainy security camera footage republished by Turkish media appeared to show what looked like a big cat prowling across a patch of open countryside.

Istanbul Governor Davut Gul’s office confirmed the information, saying that “the necessary care is being taken to capture it alive”.

The parks authority said specialist veterinarians and teams equipped with thermal imaging cameras were assisting in the search.

More than 70 personnel, supported by drones, were searching in and around the nearby Belgrade Forest, which covers 54 square kilometres (21 square miles) north of Istanbul.

Local resident Arda Koc said he saw the lioness after joining the search on Sunday evening.

“I took my car and went out for a drive hoping to see it,” he told Turkiye’s Cumhuriyet newspaper. “While I was driving, it suddenly jumped out in front of me. At first I was scared. After that, I immediately notified the gendarmerie.”

Residents have been warned of the danger, and police were stationed on roads leading into and out of the neighbourhood.

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Sariyer District Mayor Mustafa Oktay Aksu noted that the lioness had not harmed chickens she passed at night, indicating she had been hand-reared. However, he warned that she should still be treated as dangerous.

Meanwhile, activists and professors have questioned how the species was brought into Turkiye.

Doganay Tolunay, a professor in the forestry department of Istanbul University-Cerrahpasa, said on X on Monday that questions that need to be asked should include “how a globally threatened species was brought into our country, how it got through customs, why those feeding it have yet to be identified” and “what will happen if the lion is caught”.

Turkiye has become a hub for the illegal trade in wild animals as traffickers exploit its air links to Africa and Asia.

In December 2024, a young gorilla was rescued after being discovered at Istanbul Airport on a flight from Nigeria to Thailand.