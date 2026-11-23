United States President Donald Trump has ordered the military to delay a planned controlled detonation of more than four tonnes of explosives in the Midwestern state of Iowa until a federal appeals court and the state’s governor sign off on it.

Trump’s announcement on Monday comes amid a string of delays and a late-stage legal challenge raised by environmental groups in Iowa over approximately 9,700 pounds of degraded lead azide stored in 68 drums at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant near the city of Middletown.

“I feel the proper course is to get rid of this long-term problem but, at the same time, have ordered the Military not to do so until such time as the Eighth Circuit agrees that we can go forward, and am further making this decision fully subject to the incoming Governor Elect, Rob Sand, agreeing to the operation,” the president posted on his Truth Social platform.

Inside the legal fight to halt the blasts

The explosions — originally set to take place on Friday before being postponed until Monday — first hit a legal obstacle after environmental health advocacy groups, the Sierra Club and the Iowa Environmental Council, filed a petition for review and an emergency motion seeking to halt the detonation on Thursday.

They questioned the legality of an emergency permit the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) granted on November 13, which authorised the military to move forward with the blasts under the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA).

The plaintiffs pointed out that nearby residents were only given a week’s notice and that the blasts could send lead dust as far as 160km (100 miles).

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They also argued that the EPA failed to properly assess safer disposal methods.

In response to the suit, the US Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit temporarily froze the EPA’s emergency detonation permit last week while it reviewed the case.

But in a November 21 court filing, the Justice Department maintained that the army could still proceed with the two controlled blasts under an emergency exemption.

Trump warns of ‘death or destruction’

In his Monday post, the president blamed the Obama administration for improperly storing the munitions in 2009.

Military officials have previously noted the barrels were kept at the Iowa facility — in a mixture of water and ethanol — for more than two decades.

According to a court declaration, an Army munitions expert found that the liquid in the drums had evaporated, causing needle-shaped crystals to form as recently as March.

The president also warned that blocking the destruction of the unstable explosive carries dire consequences — and that incoming Democratic Senator Rob Sand would be responsible should the material spontaneously detonate.

Sand, who previously criticised an “unacceptable lack of communication and clarity” around the blast, has warned that blowing up the stockpile could send a toxic plume of lead dust across communities in southeastern Iowa and neighbouring Illinois. Lead is a dense metal associated with severe health risks, including birth defects.

Sand’s office did not respond to questions.

Trump further emphasised that current weather conditions are optimal for a controlled blast and framed any further delay as a choice by the courts and Iowa’s incoming leadership.

“If he or the Courts do not agree, we will have no choice but to not proceed with the controlled removal of these hazardous materials, and be forced to hold the incoming Governor responsible for any and all death or destruction caused by this very unfortunate, and long-term, situation,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.