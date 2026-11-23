The ICC had found that Tajikistan failed to comply with its request to arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The governing body of the International Criminal Court (ICC) has expressed concern after Tajikistan formally notified the United Nations of its decision to withdraw from the tribunal.

Tajikistan is the fourth country to begin the withdrawal process since the United States urged countries in July to leave the court. It follows Venezuela, Chad and Naoero, the Pacific island nation formerly known as Nauru.

Tajikistan’s withdrawal from the Rome Statute, the treaty that established the court, is due to take effect on November 20, 2027.

The ICC prosecutes individuals for genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and the crime of aggression when national courts are unwilling or unable to act. Its 2024 arrest warrants for Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza remain outstanding.

The administration of US President Donald Trump has sanctioned ICC judges and prosecutors as part of its pushback against the warrants for Israeli officials and an earlier investigation into the conduct of US forces in Afghanistan.

In July, the US State Department said it would seek to disable the court’s operations, portraying it as an enforcement arm of a “globalist bureaucracy” and accusing it of threatening US sovereignty.

In March, the ICC found that Tajikistan had failed to comply with its request to arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit in 2025. Putin is wanted by the court over alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

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Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger also announced their intention to leave in 2025, denouncing the court as an instrument of “neocolonial repression”. They formally notified the UN in June, before Washington launched its campaign. Withdrawal from the ICC was part of their joint announcement.

The ICC’s 125 member states still include all seven countries whose withdrawals are pending. The United States, Russia, China, Israel and India are among the nations that are not ICC member states.