The Kospi falls more than 3 percent as markets across the region brace for losses.

South Korea’s stock market has opened to sharp losses as markets across Asia brace for volatility amid mounting concerns over the sustainability of the AI boom.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) fell as much as 3.7 percent in early trading on Monday, continuing Friday’s tech-led sell-off across the Asia-Pacific region and in the United States.

The Kospi’s retreat came as investors anticipated volatile trading across the region upon the opening of key markets in Taiwan, China and Hong Kong later on Monday morning.

On Friday, the Kospi closed down 5.2 percent, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Taiwan’s Taiex tumbled 5.1 percent and 6.2 percent, respectively.

On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P500 closed 3.7 percent lower for its seventh straight loss, while the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.3 percent to erase all of its gains for 2026.

Investors have long been concerned that tech firms may not be able to sustain the multi-trillion-dollar investments they have poured into infrastructure to power AI.

Concerns that the AI boom may be running out of stream have been exacerbated by expectations that the incoming Democratic-led US Congress will push for tighter regulation of the sector and the alleged spying scandal roiling chip giant Nvidia.

More to follow…