A series of drone strikes on Russian vessels in Libyan and Finnish territories fuels fears that the war in Ukraine is spreading.

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Ukraine has claimed responsibility for sinking a Russian warship and striking a cargo vessel off Libya’s coast, raising concerns about the Russia-Ukraine war widening geographically.

“It all took place off the coast of Libya. Our warriors deployed seven Ukrainian-made naval drones,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a post on X on Monday.

The attack targeted the Russian corvette Merkury and the cargo vessel MV Angara, which Zelenskyy said was used to transport weapons.

The attacks come amid an intensifying Ukrainian campaign targeting Russian naval assets, energy infrastructure and vessels linked to Moscow’s so-called shadow fleet, which helps Russia circumvent Western sanctions.

The developments have also raised questions about the involvement of foreign powers in a divided Libya, and the risk of drawing other nations into the conflict, nearly five years after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Here is what we know about the attacks, who may be behind them and what they mean for the expanding reach of the war.

What do we know about the attacks?

The Russian Navy’s Merkury was struck at the Benghazi naval base in eastern Libya on Sunday, triggering an explosion and fire.

Satellite imagery showed most of the corvette had capsized and sunk, with only its bow visible above water.

Zelenskyy confirmed the sinking on Monday, saying a Russian Kamov Ka-27 military helicopter was also destroyed.

“Our second target was the Russian dry cargo vessel MV ANGARA, which the enemy used to transport weapons. Result: target hit,” he added.

A day earlier, the Russian cargo ship Sparta II was struck by drones in the Gulf of Finland. The vessel caught fire and drifted into Finnish waters. All 16 crew members were evacuated, with one slightly injured.

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In Finland, the military assessed the vessel was likely struck by Ukraine. Russian authorities said two drones hit the Sparta II in international waters. Kyiv has not publicly claimed responsibility for Sunday’s attack.

Zelenskyy said his country would continue to launch operations in designated maritime areas in response to Russia’s aggression.

Kyiv’s attacks come as Russia has intensified its air attacks across Ukraine, using ballistic missiles, drones and guided bombs. Energy facilities, bridges, Black Sea ports and other civilian infrastructure have been targeted in Ukraine, which has countered with attacks on Russian energy sites and other targets.

What have Libya and Russia said?

Libya’s eastern administration condemned the attack as a violation of its sovereignty and said it had requested an international investigation through the United Nations.

“The Libyan government will not allow Libyan ports, territory or territorial waters to be turned into an arena for settling scores or exporting international conflicts,” it said.

Saddam Haftar, son of renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar, said Libya’s security and sovereignty are a “national responsibility that cannot tolerate political posturing or the exploitation of incidents to promote accusations and stir up fears”.

“Rather, it requires prioritising the national interest and dealing responsibly with everything that affects our country’s security and stability,” he said in a statement on Facebook.

The rival UN-recognised government in Tripoli also commented on the incident, saying it was concerned by “risks posed by involving civilian ports and facilities in activities linked to external conflicts”.

Meanwhile, the UN has called for an independent investigation into Sunday’s drone attacks.

On Monday, the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) expressed “serious concern” over the attacks, calling for “an immediate, independent and transparent investigation”.

“Libya cannot afford and must not become a battleground for foreign conflicts,” UNSMIL wrote in a post on X.

The oil-rich nation has been divided between the government in Tripoli and a rival administration in the east since the overthrow of longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

In September, Libya denied reports by CNN that it allowed Ukraine to use a military base in the northwest of the country to launch drones against vessels from Russia’s “shadow fleet” in the Mediterranean.

The origin of Sunday’s attack is still not confirmed.

How many Russian vessels have been attacked in recent weeks?

At least four Russian vessels have reportedly been targeted in November, including the Merkury, MV Angara and Sparta II.

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The Finnish military also reported detecting a strike on a Russian warship in the Gulf of Finland during Ukrainian drone attacks the previous week.

In March, a Russian LNG tanker sank off Libya’s coast following an attack Moscow blamed on Ukraine.

In December 2025, Ukraine claimed responsibility for striking a Russian-linked oil tanker in the Mediterranean.

Is the Ukraine-Russia war expanding geographically?

Academic Alexey D Muraviev says the conflict has already expanded beyond Ukraine.

“The Mediterranean has firmly become an external theatre of operations, particularly maritime operations,” Muraviev, senior research fellow in defence and strategic studies at Edith Cowan University, told Al Jazeera.

He said the vessels targeted in Libyan and Finnish territories were likely involved in transporting military equipment or other supplies to Africa, potentially supporting Russia’s Africa Corps, which operates alongside Moscow-aligned governments.

Muraviev said Ukrainian forces had previously confronted Russian security personnel in Africa, demonstrating that the conflict had already extended beyond its original battlefield.

“Even in this sense, there have been cases when the war in Ukraine effectively extended onto the African continent,” he said.

The sinking of the Merkury, commissioned in 2023, would also weaken Russia’s naval capabilities, Muraviev said.

However, the academic warned that the Gulf of Finland was particularly sensitive because of its geography and the proximity of Russian and NATO forces.

“In my personal view, it is an area where a possible clash between Russia and NATO is quite possible,” he said.

Muraviev added that the attacks could have wider implications for global shipping, which is already facing heightened security threats around the Strait of Hormuz and Bab al-Mandeb.

“[The attacks] just add additional risks to marine operators from across the world,” he said.