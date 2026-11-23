Moscow has reacted with fury to Kyiv’s continued campaign targeting its naval and merchant shipping.

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Moscow has warned Ukraine that it will face “painful consequences” for its drone attacks on Russian vessels in Libya and the Baltic Sea.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday that Russia’s Ministry of Defence was handling the matter after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country’s forces had sunk two ships in the Libyan port of Benghazi.

Peskov said the ministry would release details if it deemed it appropriate, adding that Russia will continue its attacks on Ukraine in response.

“Our military personnel continue to carry out large-scale, comprehensive strikes on military infrastructure in Ukraine on a daily basis. This practice has very painful consequences for the Kyiv regime,” he said.

Peskov added that the Baltic attack was “escalating tensions” in the region while he said Moscow hoped the Baltic states would use their influence to press Kyiv to stop what he described as “terrorist practices”.

Zelenskyy said on Monday that Ukrainian forces sank the Russian corvette Merkury at a naval base in Benghazi on Sunday and struck a cargo ship he said Russia used to carry weapons.

Libya’s eastern-based government, a rival to the country’s internationally recognised western government in Tripoli, has lodged a complaint with the United Nations, saying the attacks violated Libyan sovereignty. It called for an international investigation into reports that Ukrainian military personnel were allegedly present in western Libya.

The attacks are part of Ukraine’s increased efforts to target naval assets and merchant ships linked to Moscow’s “shadow fleet”, which is used to help Russia evade Western sanctions.

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A drone attack on Saturday set the Kaliningrad-bound Sparta II on fire in international waters in the Baltic Sea. Finland’s military said Ukraine likely carried out the attack.

Peskov also hit out at that attack, saying it marked a “very dangerous trend”.

The attack exposed Russia’s growing reliance on maritime transport.

On Monday, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said Moscow would spend 47 billion roubles ($576m) on two rail ferries to keep goods flowing to the exclave of Kaliningrad, which sits on the Baltic Sea coast between Lithuania and Poland, isolated from mainland Russia.

Lithuania restricted the transit of goods, including construction materials, from Russia to the exclave in line with European Union sanctions in 2022, leaving Kaliningrad heavily dependent on sea-borne supplies.

The ferries are expected to begin running between Ust-Luga and Baltiysk in 2030. Russia’s rainy-day fund will cover most of the cost, Mishustin said.

Nuclear sabre rattling

As so often, amid the rhetoric, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev sought to up the ante, repeating his regular nuclear sabre rattling.

“Russia has the right, and in some circumstances the obligation, to use every means at its disposal to defend itself, potentially including nuclear weapons,” the former president wrote in an article published on Monday.

However, he conceded that while Ukraine and NATO countries continue to provoke Moscow, it has so far not seen a “direct necessity” to use nuclear weapons in its war in Ukraine.