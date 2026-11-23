Bomb threats follow hoax emails sent to schools across Europe earlier in November.

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Police are investigating bomb threats made against schools across Germany and Denmark.

Schools in the German capital, Berlin, and Danish capital, Copenhagen, were among those targeted, authorities said on Monday. The warnings, which were delivered via email, came after a wave of bomb threats across Europe earlier this month.

As well as the capital, German police said schools in the states of Baden-Wurttemberg, Thuringia, Saxony-Anhalt and Rhineland-Palatinate were among the 450 schools affected across the country.

It was quickly concluded that the threats did not represent a “concrete danger” and were “not serious”, they added.

“At present, there is no evidence to suggest that the schools contacted so far are facing any specific threat,” police in the southwestern city of Freiburg in Baden-Wurttemberg said in a statement. Berlin police gave similar advice.

Authorities in the state of Thuringia said separately that they told schools to continue as normal because the perpetrators’ apparent intention was to scare people without taking action.

Police in the western state of Rhineland-Palatinate said in the “largely identical emails”, anonymous authors “claim to have placed explosive devices in school buildings and threatened to detonate them”.

The tabloid Bild reported that the subject of the emailed threat was: “Death awaits you.”

A Ministry of the Interior spokesman said schools were not being advised to evacuate because the incident fits into “the current overall threat picture”.

“I think both the schools and the security authorities of the federal states are prepared for such incidents and can then respond in a way that is appropriate to the situation,” he told reporters in Berlin, declining to comment on who might be behind the incident.

Danish police also said there was no danger as they investigated bomb threats directed at schools across the country, public broadcaster DR reported.

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“We fully understand that this may cause concern,” Copenhagen Police said in a statement, adding that police officers are in dialogue with the municipalities and several of the schools.

According to the report, schools across Bornholm, Funen and Jutland as well as in Herning were among those that received bomb threats.

Disruption

Hoaxes and cyberattacks have hit schools, supermarkets, blood banks, air traffic systems and broadcasters across Europe in recent weeks.

Last week, more than 10 schools in Spain were evacuated after receiving bomb threats by email.

Schools in Italy were evacuated earlier in the month after thousands received emailed bomb threats.

In recent weeks, schools in Britain, Hungary and Serbia have also been sent hoax bomb threats.