Polish confirmation comes after Copenhagen reveals alleged Russian plot to kill US-Ukrainian citizen on Danish soil.

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Polish authorities have said Russian intelligence services tried to kill a Ukrainian-American rapper visiting the country in August, after Copenhagen said Moscow had allegedly targeted the same man on Danish soil.

The alleged assassination plan targeted Albert Vasiliev, a rapper who performs under the name Kyivstoner and holds Ukrainian and US citizenship, according to Danish media.

Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Maciej Wewior confirmed the alleged plot to kill Vasiliev in Poland to The Associated Press news agency on Sunday.

On Friday, in response to Denmark’s statement about the alleged assassination plan, Poland’s Foreign Ministry had written, “It is the second assassination attempt against the same person. The first one was foiled on the Polish territory in August 2026.”

It also said that a Russian national had been arrested.

Polish authorities detained the suspect, who was allegedly recruited by Moscow, on August 7.

Denmark announced the expulsion of a Russian diplomat on Friday after it accused Moscow intelligence of plotting the assassination during a concert in a Copenhagen suburb in September.

Denmark’s intelligence agency, PET, said on the same day that it suspected Russia of planning the assassination with the help of a banned Danish gang.

Two Danish men appeared ⁠in court near Copenhagen on Friday, charged with assisting a foreign intelligence service and attempted murder.

Russia dismissed the allegations through its embassy in Copenhagen, saying they were unsubstantiated.

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Previously, on August 13, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk disclosed that a plot to kill a Ukrainian-American in Warsaw was thwarted. He did not disclose Vasiliev’s name at the time but said the target “was uncomfortable” for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government.

Support for Ukraine

Vasiliev has expressed his support for Ukraine amid Russia’s ongoing war on the country and was performing across Europe this year before his concerts were cancelled for security reasons.

Russia’s domestic security service, the FSB, accused Vasiliev of being involved in supplying drones for an alleged Ukrainian attack on a defence enterprise in the Moscow region. It said he was “acting under the patronage” of Ukraine’s internal security service, the SBU.

Danish broadcaster DR reported that Vasiliev denied the FSB accusations.

Danish Minister for Foreign Affairs Lars Lokke Rasmussen told reporters on Friday that Denmark was also considering suspending Schengen visas for Russians.

Poland’s Foreign Ministry said it backed the move.

“Poland supports measures Denmark suggested to limit the access and freedom of travel of Russian nationals on the EU territory,” it said on X.

Western officials have accused Russia and its proxies of staging dozens of attacks and other incidents across Europe since Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Russia has denied those accusations.