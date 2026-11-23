Israel continues to launch attacks across the enclave, despite an October 2025 ‘ceasefire’ deal.

Share Israeli strikes kill at least three, including UNRWA worker, in Gaza on social media

Israeli air strikes have killed at least three people in Gaza, including a worker for the UN Palestinian refugee agency, according to the relief agency and local health officials.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) on Monday named the worker killed as Adel al-Helo.

He was working near a well in the Jabalia refugee camp in the enclave’s north when hit, the agency and medics said. Three others were wounded in the strike.

Later on Monday, another Israeli air strike ⁠targeted a vehicle in western Gaza City, killing two people and wounding others, medics said, according to the Reuters news agency. The Israeli military did not immediately comment.

Israel continues to launch attacks across the enclave, despite an October 2025 “ceasefire” deal with Hamas, which formally halted around two years of fighting but has failed to bring Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza to an end.

“The initial reports indicate that the strike hit a target on the street near the water well, which was manned by UNRWA staff and a guard. The staff were engaged in their regular duties associated with water well operations,” an UNRWA spokesperson told Reuters.

Israel has yet to respond to the incident. But since the October ceasefire, at least 1,679 Palestinian people and five Israeli soldiers have been killed.

Israeli forces have also continued to destroy residential buildings in Gaza, beyond the “Yellow Line” to which they were required to withdraw under the ceasefire.

Advertisement

Al Jazeera journalist Moath al-Kahlout, reporting from Deir el-Balah, said displaced Palestinians who live in the area near the line gathered on Saturday to demonstrate against Israel’s intensifying air strikes.

“More than 500 housing units have been destroyed in less than a month,” Mohammed Musleh, mayor of Deir el-Balah’s Maghazi municipality, told Al Jazeera.

“This is part of what appears to be a systematic policy of gradual creeping displacement aimed at forcing residents out of their camp and destroying as many homes as possible,” he added.