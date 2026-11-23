Physicians for Human Rights Israel says medics face ‘dangerous escalation’ in violence from soldiers and settlers.

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Palestinian healthcare staff in the occupied West Bank are increasingly coming under attack from Israeli soldiers and settlers, according to Physicians for Human Rights Israel (PHRI).

A report released on Monday documented a 350-percent surge in incidents involving Palestinian healthcare workers between 2022 and 2024, noting that emergency responses increasingly face assault, threats and intimidation from Israeli soldiers and settlers – even when clearly identifiable as medical staff.

As part of the report, 25 medics were interviewed, and one paramedic from the Nablus area described how Israeli soldiers prevented him from reaching a wounded man.

“I was standing close to the wounded man. I could have reached him easily, but the soldiers stopped me. He lay there bleeding until he died. Only then did they leave, and we were able to reach him,” he said.

Interviewees described physical assaults, threats at gunpoint, verbal abuse and humiliating searches. All of them said they were on edge, worried that they could be stopped, attacked or prevented from reaching patients.

“Every phone call means taking a risk. And every time I leave home, there’s a chance I won’t come back,” an ambulance driver said.

The PHRI report also documented cases where medics were forced to continue treating patients while facing threats and violence themselves.

The report author, Imran Anati, said there had been a “dangerous escalation” since October 7, 2023, when Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza started.

“These are not isolated incidents, but a systematic assault on Palestinian emergency medical care for which Israel bears responsibility,” he said.

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Last year, the World Health Organization recorded 233 attacks on healthcare in the occupied West Bank, including 165 incidents affecting medical transport.

Israeli checkpoints regularly force ambulances to take long detours to reach hospitals, with some patients dying en route and pregnant women forced to give birth outside hospitals.

PHRI has previously warned that the medical system in the occupied West Bank is “collapsing”.