Ministry of Foreign Affairs says Iran will use all tools to confront the naval siege and defend itself.

Share Iran says it will use ‘all available means’ to counter US blockade on social media

Iran says it will use all means at its disposal to counter a United States naval blockade imposed during the nine-month US-Israel war on Iran.

The ⁠US blockade was imposed on April 13, lifted in June after Washington reached ⁠a draft understanding with Tehran, then restored on July 14 after the agreement collapsed.

“We will certainly not tolerate these actions and will use all available means to counter US aggression,” Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said at a news briefing on Monday.

“You should bear in mind that what the Americans have described as economic sanctions, an economic blockade and a naval blockade undoubtedly constitute an act of military aggression against Iran,” Baghaei said.

“Under these circumstances, Iran is entitled, pursuant to Article 51 of the UN Charter, to use any means at its disposal to defend itself.”

The war broke out on February 28 when the US and Israel carried out air strikes that killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and other senior officials.

The conflict has since expanded after Iran launched missile and drone attacks across the region and with armed groups it backs in Lebanon, Yemen and Iraq also entering the fray.

The Strait of Hormuz has become the focus of the conflict with Iran continuing in its efforts to block the waterway, which is vital for oil and natural gas shipments.

In an attempt to force Iran to halt efforts to block the strait, the US imposed a blockade on Iranian ports and later announced a series of economic sanctions and launched a task force to disrupt land routes into Iran.

Iranian forces have made multiple announcements in recent weeks that ships have caught fire while trying to use routes that Tehran considers off-limits.

Advertisement

TankerTrackers.com said last week that a tanker was loading Iranian crude oil in the Gulf via ship-to-ship transfer and could become the first vessel to successfully export the country’s crude since the US reimposed the blockade in July.

Baghaei said on Monday that reports about Iranian ships loading oil are “speculation”.

Visible Iranian crude exports decreased to near zero in recent months due to the blockade.

Al Jazeera’s Resul Serdar Atas, reporting from Tehran, said the US blockade is hurting Iran economically.

“Iranians are aware of that and they are publicly admitting it because more than 80 percent of the country’s imports and exports happen through the Strait of Hormuz or southern ports of the country,” he said.

“Iranians are now looking increasingly for options to put an end to the US naval blockade,” our correspondent said, adding that military action against US military assets around Iran is being discussed.

“Escalation is now the main option on the table,” he said.

Diplomatic efforts to resolve the war remain stalled, especially since the collapse of a June agreement that laid out a path to a permanent settlement.

Iran has said Hormuz could be open within two days if Washington meets its conditions, including halting hostilities, lifting the blockade and waiving sanctions.

“If the American side fulfils its commitments, security can be restored to the Strait of Hormuz and the region in the shortest possible time,” Baghaei said.