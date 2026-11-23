Ahmadi and four production team members also face two-year bans on travel and artistic activity.

Iran has flogged a singer and her production team after they were convicted of “offending public decency”, according to local media.

The sentence of 74 lashes handed down to Parastoo Ahmadi and four members of her team was carried out in the city of Qom on Monday, the singer’s lawyer Mostafa Nili told the Emtedad news website.

A court in the city had sentenced the quintet in June. They were convicted of “producing and publishing obscene and immoral content online” over a video showing Ahmadi performing without wearing the mandatory hijab alongside male musicians.

The video was posted on YouTube in December 2024. In addition to the flogging, the five were banned for two years from taking part in artistic and musical activities and leaving Iran.

Western governments and human rights groups have condemned flogging as a form of torture that violates international law.

Iran rejects criticism of its human rights record and says Western countries should address abuses of their own.

Iran’s mandatory hijab rules became a focal point of protests in 2022 after Mahsa Amini, a Kurdish Iranian woman, died in custody following her arrest for allegedly violating the dress code.

More women have since defied the rules in Tehran and elsewhere in Iran, while authorities have enforced them more selectively.