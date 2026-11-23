Authorities in Java are searching for dozens of missing workers as they continue to battle remaining hotspots.

Indonesian authorities are set to resume the search for missing workers on Monday after police removed 24 body bags from a factory in Java gutted by a fire.

Firefighters continued to battle remaining hotspots on Sunday after the blaze broke out on Saturday evening at the PT Fonusa Agung Mulia candy factory in Cikande, Serang regency, West Java province.

A search for dozens of missing workers was suspended overnight but would resume Monday morning, Hendra Kurniawan, the police chief of Indonesia’s Banten province, told local broadcaster Metro TV on Sunday.

Steven Erwin Wijaya, the CEO of the factory’s parent company, PT United Family Food, said at a news conference that about 300 people were present for Saturday’s shift, with 65 of them believed to have been in the affected area when the fire broke out.

In a statement that followed, the factory said 24 of the 65 workers had returned home, four were receiving medical treatment, 29 remained ‌missing, and the whereabouts of another eight had yet to be confirmed.

At a news conference on Sunday, Wahyu Hidayati Dwi Palupi, a police disaster victim identification official, said the intensity of the fire had made it impossible to identify the recovered victims visually. She said they would collect DNA samples from relatives and the personal belongings of the missing workers, a process that could take two to three weeks.

The number of dead was not immediately clear. Police said that one body bag could contain parts ⁠of more than one person.

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Authorities said the cause of the fire was being investigated. Parts of the building remained at risk of collapse, an official added.

Photos and videos circulating online on Sunday showed flames and thick smoke coming from the factory, which borders the capital, Jakarta. Footage from inside the three-storey building appeared to show the fire caused extensive damage, with equipment blackened and destroyed.

Indonesia has suffered several deadly fires in recent years.

A fire in an office building in Jakarta killed at least 22 people last December. An explosion at an Indonesian nickel-processing plant killed at least 13 people in 2023.