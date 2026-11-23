Nepal’s PM Balendra Shah is in New Delhi for a two-day visit – his first since coming to power in March.

India will provide Nepal with a $1.62bn economic package in the wake of August’s devastating floods in the country, which led to the deaths and disappearances of thousands of people.

The sum announced on Monday is one of its largest-ever relief commitments, and comes as New Delhi boosts ties with its Himalayan neighbour, where it competes with China for influence.

The announcement followed talks between India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepali counterpart Balendra Shah, who is in New Delhi for a two-day visit – his first bilateral trip abroad since coming to power in March.

“We express our deep condolences for the loss of lives caused by the devastating floods in Nepal in August,” Modi said, standing alongside Shah in New Delhi. “To support Nepal’s reconstruction, and give fresh momentum to its long-term development, we announce a development cooperation package worth 240 billion Nepali rupees [$1.6bn].”

August’s floods, which scientists say were caused by the effects of climate change, were triggered when part of a mountain glacier collapsed and a torrent of water and mud flooded down into Nepal’s Rasuwa and Nuwakot regions, as well as into China’s Tibet region on August 26. More than 1,300 people have been confirmed dead, and more than 5,000 remain missing.

In October, the United Nations’ climate loss and damage fund set aside a sum of $20m for aid to Nepal.

India’s package will include a $377m grant for post-disaster reconstruction and new infrastructure projects, and a $1.24bn line of credit for energy projects, the countries said in a joint statement.

India is Nepal’s largest trading partner, accounting for more than 60 percent of its imports, worth $8.6bn, while China accounts for 13 percent, or $1.8bn, according to World Bank figures.

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Besides the flood relief package, the pair agreed on further cooperation in education and research, satellite communications, and sustainable urban development. The two leaders also jointly opened a train link connecting the countries.

“May the friendship between Nepal and India be one where trust stands as tall as the Himalayas,” said Shah.