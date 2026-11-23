A new report by UK-based charity Oxfam shows how Israel’s destruction of Gaza has created a ‘toxic wasteland’.

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More than three years of Israel’s genocidal war has turned Gaza into “a toxic wasteland”, with poisoned water and contaminated soil threatening the survival of Palestinians in the enclave of 2.3 million people.

Israel’s use of explosives and incendiary weapons has caused environmental contamination across more than 99 percent of Gaza, according to a new report by Oxfam and the Conflict and Environment Observatory (CEOBS).

“Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza includes military assaults on its environment, which are environmental war crimes threatening life now and for generations to come,” said Amitabh Behar, Oxfam’s international executive director.

“The destruction and contamination of Gaza will have fundamentally degraded the environmental conditions necessary for human safety and survival. This would breach Israel’s legal obligations under international humanitarian and human rights law,” he said in a statement.

“Palestinians living in Gaza are being exposed to toxins in multiple ways through air, food, water and via direct contact with contaminated soils and debris.”

The report shows how Israel’s destruction of buildings and the environment has contaminated the air, soil, food and water in the enclave.

It also emphasises the urgent need for a full independent investigation to identify and reduce the risks to Palestinian lives.

Pollutants from bombardment, fires, rubble and untreated sewage can reach Palestinians through the air they breathe, the water they drink and the food they eat.

Oxfam’s report, which uses satellite imagery, remote sensing, scientific analysis and other open-source data, gives a comprehensive picture to date of the impact of the Israeli assault on Gaza, which has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians. More than 1,500 Palestinians have been killed since the so-called “ceasefire” was signed in October 2025.

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In September 2025, a UN international commission of inquiry said Israel had committed genocide in Gaza. And the International Court of Justice is hearing a case of genocide against Israel. In January, the ICJ said it was plausible that Israel had committed genocide in Gaza.

The report came a day after world leaders failed to reach a consensus on climate change at the 31st Climate Change Conference (COP31) of the United Nations.

Air pollution

Explosions, fires and the destruction of buildings and infrastructure release pollutants that settle on rubble and soil.

Wind, traffic and debris clearance send them back into the air. Oxfam’s analysis points to the highest concentrations in Gaza City, Jabalia and the North Gaza governorate.

Israel’s continuous bombardment has also generated substantial greenhouse gas emissions, with further emissions expected from clearing debris and rebuilding.

A study cited in the report estimated direct conflict emissions at more than 1.3 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) by January 2025.

61 million tonnes of rubble across Gaza

By October 11, 2025, Israeli ground operations directly affected about 283sq km (109sq miles) of Gaza’s 365sq km (141sq miles), or 78 percent of the area, Oxfam estimates.

The UN Environment Programme estimates that the assault since October 7, 2023, generated 61 million tonnes of debris, which is about 29 tonnes of rubble per person living in Gaza now. More than 90 percent of Palestinians have been forcibly displaced, most of them multiple times.

Oxfam estimates that the mountains of rubble would require 2.1 million dump truckloads to clear them, equivalent to 736 trips around the circumference of the entire planet.

The amount of rubble that needs to be cleared is about eight times the 7.65 million tonnes estimated in Iraq’s Mosul during the 2017 conflict.

The report identifies at least one potential contamination source across more than 99 percent of Gaza. Gaza City, Khan Younis, Rafah, Jabalia and the Salah al-Din Street corridor showed the greatest overlap of potential hazards.

Unexploded munitions can leach contaminants into soil and groundwater as their casings corrode. Damaged vehicles, batteries and fuel stores add to the risks along military routes and former positions.

A study cited by Oxfam estimated emissions across the wider conflict cycle at 33.2 million tonnes of CO2e, including an estimate of 31.4 million tonnes of carbon emissions that will occur from reconstruction.

According to a report by Palestinian Water Authority cited by Oxfam, Gaza’s daily water supply fell from 334,107 cubic metres before October 2023 to 54,747 cubic metres in June 2024, a drop of about 84 percent. By April 2026, emergency repairs had brought it back to 130,315 cubic metres a day, still 61 percent below pre-assault levels.

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Nine of 61 reservoirs were operational, with combined storage sufficient to provide 18 litres per person for one day.

Gaza’s Coastal Aquifer historically supplied 81 percent of the territory’s water. Oxfam says 97 percent of the aquifer was already chemically polluted before October 2023.

Decades of overpumping amid Israel’s air, land and sea blockade of Gaza allowed seawater to seep in. Untreated sewage, farm runoff and waste disposal added to the pollution.

In July 2026, Gaza’s Ministry of Health detected faecal coliforms in 15 of 79 groundwater wells (19 percent) tested. Oxfam identified North Gaza, Gaza City and Deir el-Balah as the areas most at risk from contaminated drinking water. An assessment in 2021 reported faecal coliforms in 2 percent of wells.

July tests found that 61 of 79 wells (77.2 percent) had total dissolved solids above 1,000 milligrams per litre, 400mg above the level at which the World Health Organization says water becomes increasingly unpleasant to drink.

By April 2024, Israel’s assault had destroyed all six of Gaza’s wastewater treatment plants. An estimated 40,000 cubic metres of raw sewage enter the Mediterranean daily, enough to fill 16 Olympic-size pools.

By April 2026, 19 percent of pumping stations and about 30 percent of the sewer network still functioned at least partly.

Gaza’s waste collection fleet fell from 261 vehicles to 48.

Both main landfills remained inaccessible. Of at least 56 temporary dumps, only 11 were accessible and operating.

These sites generally lack barriers to protect soil and groundwater. By April 2026, an estimated 1.45 million people lived in areas affected by rodents and other pests.

Soil and food security

Before October 2023, Gaza’s farms supplied about 95 percent of the fresh vegetables people ate. By late 2025, more than 87 percent of cropland was damaged.

Oxfam says only 3 percent was accessible and undamaged.

By October 2024, the UN had reported that more than one million olive trees had been uprooted.

Oxfam identified more than 7,200 damaged greenhouses and documented the destruction of facilities that preserved and distributed Palestinian seeds.

Before the assault, Gaza’s fisheries produced about 4,660 tonnes of fish a year, with fish farms adding 750 tonnes.

In July 2026, an estimated 1.2 million people (59 percent) faced crisis levels of acute food shortages or worse, according to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, cited by the report.

The report also records the loss of roughly 95 percent of cattle and a collapse in fishing.

The average daily catch from October 2023 to April 2024 was 7.3 percent of its 2022 level. Oxfam warns that contaminants could enter crops and seafood as production resumes.

Livelihoods and economic systems

Gaza’s gross domestic product fell by 83 percent in 2024 to $362m, the report says.

Damage to farms, workshops and factories has stripped people of income and the means to resume work. Debris removal, repairs and farming could expose workers to asbestos, silica and other hazards for years.

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Among the commerce and industry establishments assessed, 92 percent sustained damage, including 72 percent that were destroyed.

A joint World Bank, European Union and UN assessment, cited by Oxfam, put direct physical damage at $35.2bn and economic losses at $22.7bn by October 2025.

It estimated recovery and reconstruction needs at $71.4bn over a decade, including $26.3bn in the first 18 months.

Health risks and long-term impacts

Disease prevalence in Gaza recorded more than 1.9 million cases of acute respiratory infection and about 81,000 cases of acute watery diarrhoea in January and February 2026. More than 36,000 of the diarrhoea cases were among children aged below five years. Gaza recorded more than 496,000 cases of acute watery diarrhoea in 2025.

In 2024, vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 was detected in Gaza’s wastewater. A child was later diagnosed with paralytic polio, Gaza’s first reported case in 25 years. The report also cites the detection of multidrug-resistant pseudomonas in water at primary healthcare centres.

Legal, political and financial risks

Oxfam says the destruction of Gaza’s water, food and sanitation systems may be relevant to alleged crimes under the Rome Statute and to assessing whether Israel violated the Genocide Convention.

A genocide finding requires proof of intent to destroy a protected group, in whole or in part. Oxfam calls for full reparations where violations are established.

Its five-stage plan calls for securing access and reducing exposure, testing for contamination, screening sites and making essential repairs, treating contaminated sites and managing hazardous waste, then rebuilding with safeguards and long-term monitoring.