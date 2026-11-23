A drone attack on a police base in the Colombian city of Cucuta has injured at least three civilians, including an infant, and damaged 60 homes.

Officials did not immediately say who was responsible for the attack on Monday that struck the base belonging to the Norte de Santander police.

Orlando Roa, who lives near the base, told local media that his 18-month-old grandson was among those injured and was being treated at a nearby hospital.

The attack came as far-right President Abelardo de la Espriella steps up an offensive against rebel groups and drug gangs that has resulted in the military capturing several mid-level commanders.

Armed groups have responded by attacking military bases and police stations with small drones, rockets made with gas canisters and roadside bombs. De la Espriella, who took office in August, has cancelled peace negotiations with rebel groups that were under way under his predecessor, leftist Gustavo Petro.

Cucuta, a city near Colombia’s border with Venezuela, is a major trade hub and a centre for criminal groups profiting from the drug trade and other kinds of smuggling. Rebel groups, including the National Liberation Army and the FARC-EMC, also operate in the nearby Catatumbo region.

In 2016, a peace deal between the Colombian government and the FARC led to the demobilisation of more than 14,000 fighters.

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However, some border areas in Colombia have seen a surge of violence as smaller armed groups try to seize territory abandoned by the FARC, where the government has been slow to provide security and basic services.

Another police station in the Cesar region was also attacked with drones on Monday, injuring a police officer. On Saturday, one soldier was killed, and 12 others were injured during an attack with drones and rockets on a military base also in Cesar.

Both incidents remain under investigation, according to local officials.