At least 15 people are killed in multiple attacks, days after Russian President Putin promises a ‘painful’ response to Ukrainian attacks.

Share At least 15 killed in Ukraine’s Kyiv region as Russia intensifies attacks on social media

Rescuers in Ukraine have raced to find residents trapped under the rubble of a block of flats that partially collapsed in a Russian strike after attacks on the Kyiv region killed at least 15 people.

Moscow has been pummelling Ukraine with nightly drone and missile barrages as the war-torn country braces for another winter while the full-scale invasion grinds through its fifth year.

An overnight strike on Dymer, about 45km (30 miles) north of the Ukrainian capital, hit a five-storey building, killing at least 11 people, Kyiv regional official Tymur Tkachenko said on Monday.

“Rescuers recovered the body of another person from beneath the rubble,” Tkachenko wrote on Telegram, confirming the death toll had risen to 11.

Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said earlier on Telegram that the dead included a teenager.

It said rescuers were searching for 11 people, including two children, who were “not responding or cannot be reached”.

Rescuers had managed to pull out survivors from the rubble, including a 79-year-old woman and a child, Tkachenko said.

Al Jazeera’s Audrey MacAlpine, reporting from Kyiv, said people were believed to still be under the rubble.

“Rescuers are still at the site, working to try to pull people out from under the rubble dead or alive,” she said.

A Russian strike on a supermarket killed three other people and wounded 15, including three children, in Vyshneve, a city just south of Kyiv, Mayor Illya Dikov wrote on Facebook.

“People had simply gone to the store to buy groceries. An ordinary shopping trip turned into a tragedy due to a Russian attack,” Tkachenko said.

Advertisement

A strike on a private home in nearby Bila Tserkva killed one more person and set the building ablaze, he added.

Russia also struck a power substation in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Prime Minister Sergiy Koretsky said on social media.

Moscow has ramped up attacks on Ukraine and its energy network in particular as temperatures drop to around freezing.

Putin promised on Thursday that Russia would respond to Ukrainian attacks on the Kerch Bridge, a symbol of Putin’s rule over Ukraine’s Russian-annexed Crimean Peninsula, with “much more painful” attacks.

Ukraine hit the bridge three times in a week, severing the part of it used by vehicles and halting train services.

Ukrainian attacks hit Russia and beyond

Meanwhile, drones attacked oil storage facilities in Russia’s Tatarstan region, damaging several, but there were no immediate reports of deaths or injuries, according to the Interfax news agency, which quoted local authorities.

“A fire broke out there,” Al Jazeera’s Yulia Shapovalova reported from Moscow, adding that the attack targeted the facility in Tatarstan’s Almetyevsk area.

Shapovalova said drone attacks were also reported in the Novoshakhtinsk area in Rostov, hitting a petroleum products plant and causing a fire in a storage tank.

She added that an attack was also reported in the city of Perm in the Volga region, where a large oil refinery is located.

Our correspondents said the attacks in Tatarstan, which is about 1,000km (620 miles) away from the Ukrainian border, demonstrate Kyiv’s ability to penetrate deep inside Russia.

Kyiv confirms Libya attack

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday that Ukraine’s forces sank the Russian corvette Merkury, one of Russia’s newest ships, commissioned in 2023, near the coast of Libya using seven Ukrainian-made naval drones.

Zelenskyy said they hit a second target, the Russian dry cargo ship MV Angara. The Ukrainian president said it was used by Russia to transport weapons.

“We continue operations in designated waters,” he said on Telegram.

Zelenskyy added that a Russian Ka-27 combat helicopter was destroyed along with the corvette.