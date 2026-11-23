Douala, Cameroon – Collins Mbah says he hunted down and killed several Cameroonian soldiers in the English-speaking Northwest region during his time as a separatist fighter between 2016 and 2020. Today, in the coastal city of Douala, the man in his mid-30s, who went by the name Commander No Sorrow, has taken on a different role: traditional healer, tending to lives rather than taking them.

Mbah says he abandoned the armed struggle after realising that fellow fighters were turning against the very people they had set out to protect. But he has firmly ruled out joining the government’s disarmament, demobilisation and reintegration (DDR) programme.

“Quitting the struggle and joining the government disarmament programme would have meant I betrayed the people,” said Mbah, who dropped out of secondary school to join the revolt. “I don’t want to have anything to do with the government or the struggle any more. All I need now is peace of mind,” he told Al Jazeera.

October marked a decade since protests erupted in Cameroon’s English-speaking Northwest and Southwest regions, eventually escalating into an armed conflict between separatist fighters and government forces.

The unrest began in late 2016 after Anglophone lawyers and teachers protested against the appointment of Francophone magistrates unfamiliar with British common law to courts in English-speaking regions, and French-speaking teachers unable to communicate fluently in English to schools there. The protests were met with a government crackdown and eventually gave rise to a separatist movement seeking independence for the two regions, which its supporters call “Ambazonia”.

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The conflict has killed thousands of people, displaced hundreds of thousands and disrupted education across the two English-speaking regions, according to humanitarian and human rights organisations. New figures released in October by the Cameroonian nonprofit Centre for Human Rights and Democracy in Africa (CHRDA) suggest the death toll could be as high as 10,000.

The fighting remains deadlocked, with separatist groups continuing attacks and kidnappings while the government pursues a military campaign. Alongside its military operations, the government has launched a community dialogue initiative, after distancing itself from Swiss- and Canadian-supported peace efforts.

Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute launched the initiative in Buea, the capital of Southwest, in September and in Bamenda, the capital of the Northwest, on October 15. Local leaders are being encouraged to persuade fighters to surrender and enter DDR centres. At the two events, 55 fighters – 25 in the Southwest and 30 in the Northwest – were presented as having renounced the armed struggle.

Life beyond the battlefield

Despite leaving the rebellion, Mbah says he remains on the government’s wanted list. Without a national identity card, the father of three struggles to move freely around Douala and occasionally ventures into the outskirts to collect traditional herbs.

“I was initiated into traditional healing during childhood. The amulets and concoctions helped me foresee any danger when I was on the war front. Today, I use the same to heal,” he said. “But I don’t stay in a particular neighbourhood for long – I always move to the next to avoid being caught.”

Mbah is among former fighters who have chosen to reintegrate into society independently rather than enter government-run rehabilitation centres. Many say they fear arrest or poor treatment if they surrender.

Peter Mosongo, 28, now works as a motorcycle taxi rider in Buea after leaving the struggle in 2019. He joined in 2018 to protect his family but quit after witnessing what he describes as the indiscriminate killing of civilians by fellow fighters.

“I received threats from the fighters when I quit. They even kidnapped my father to force him to produce me,” Mosongo said. “I didn’t join DDR upon quitting out of fear that I may end up in prison. It was also being rumoured that those who surrendered were being killed silently.”

Mosongo says he also lost two cousins to the conflict.

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Another former fighter, Richard Bende, left in 2019 because he believed the rebellion had become a “scores-settling venture”. He had fought government soldiers in Bamusso, in the Southwest, and now works as a secondary school history and geography teacher. Like Mbah and Mosongo, he avoided the DDR programme, citing concerns about the treatment of former fighters at its centres.

Broken promises inside DDR centres

Paul Mukete, who fought in Kumba from 2017 to 2020 under the nickname King of Vultures, chose a different path. But six years after entering the DDR programme in Tiko town, in the Southwest, he says he has little to show for it.

Apart from learning poultry and pig farming, Mukete says he has received no psychological care.

“We gave intelligence information to the military, who used it to kill some separatist fighters who refused to lay down their weapons,” he said. “We were about 600 in the DDR centre, but many have since left out of frustration. Some even rejoined the struggle and got killed.”

The 29-year-old father of three now takes on odd jobs to support his family.

His account raises questions about whether the programme is providing former fighters with the support they need to rebuild their lives and remain out of the conflict.

Fonbeh Hedwick Chia, a mental health specialist and founder of the Bamenda-based Living Vine Mental Health Services, says both fighters and civilians in the English-speaking regions have been exposed to psychological trauma.

He argues that the DDR centres lack the therapeutic support needed to rehabilitate former fighters, estimating that about 800 have renounced the armed struggle.

“The government is more concerned with the propaganda made when they come to the DDR than their integral welfare,” Chia told Al Jazeera, arguing that former fighters need psychological care to address the trauma of atrocities committed and witnessed during the conflict.

Without proper rehabilitation, he warns, former fighters risk remaining marginalised and could become a source of further instability.

The accounts of former fighters and Chia’s assessment point to a central challenge for the DDR programme: persuading rebels to surrender is only the first step, while helping them return to civilian life requires sustained support.

A conflict rooted in colonial history

Cameroon’s Anglophone crisis has roots in its colonial past. Initially colonised by Germany in 1884, the territory was divided between Britain and France after World War I.

French Cameroon gained independence in 1960. In 1961, British-administered Southern Cameroons voted in a United Nations-organised plebiscite to join the independent Republic of Cameroon, forming a federal state. The arrangement was dissolved in 1972 following a controversial referendum, ending the Anglophone regions’ federal status.

Unlike some conflicts involving more centralised rebel movements, Cameroon’s separatist rebellion has no single command structure. Dozens of smaller factions operate across Northwest and Southwest, with some receiving financial support and weapons from diaspora groups.

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The prolonged fighting has brought human rights abuses by both government forces and separatists. Some armed groups have also shifted towards criminal activities, including kidnapping for ransom.

Chris Roberts, a political scientist at the University of Calgary in Canada, says the conflict is rooted less in language differences than in “decades of poor governance from a political system that has kept the same president in power since 1982”.

Although the government has repeatedly claimed the war is over, Roberts says continued firefights, ambushes and attacks demonstrate otherwise.

He argues that political reform in Yaoundé is essential to ending the conflict. He describes the October 2025 presidential election as “strategically rigged” and argues that it offers little prospect of resolving the crisis. A future presidential succession crisis could create opportunities for reform but also risk destabilising the country.

“There will not be a military solution to this war,” Roberts said.