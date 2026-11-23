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Nearly all flights are set to be cancelled in Belgium on Monday after the country’s air traffic controller said its staff would take part in a national strike against government austerity measures.

Skeyes, the company responsible for Belgium’s air traffic control, said it would be unable to provide regular services at the country’s airports and in its airspace between 7am (06:00 GMT) and 9pm (20:00 GMT) on Monday.

“The anticipated staffing levels will not allow the safe handling of regular air traffic to be guaranteed during this period,” the company said. “Skeyes is therefore obliged to temporarily suspend the services concerned.”

It added that only essential services for emergencies and other safety-critical flights would continue.

The Brussels-Charleroi airport, a major European hub for low-cost airline Ryanair, said the strike would result in the “complete shutdown of all the country’s airports for an entire day”, affecting thousands of passengers.

“Without air traffic control, no flights can take off or land,” the Brussels-Charleroi airport said, criticising a “last-minute decision” with “disastrous consequences”.

Brussels airport said most departing and arriving flights “will have to be cancelled”.

Pushback against austerity policies

Belgian unions have called for a nationwide day of action on Monday to protest against austerity and reform measures pursued by the country’s governing coalition.

The Board of Airline Representatives in Belgium, which represents about 25 carriers, said the walkout would be the 11th strike affecting Belgian airspace in 11 months.

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The unions also plan a large-scale demonstration in Brussels on Monday. Significant disruption is expected to public transport, while schools, government offices and refuse collection services may also be affected.

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever has been in protracted talks with his coalition partners on a cost-cutting budget that will save 10 billion euros ($11bn) over the next few years by Monday, in a bid to reduce the country’s high deficit.

Earlier in November, De Wever offered his resignation after his coalition failed to reach a deal. However, Belgium’s King Philippe rejected the resignation and gave the prime minister more time to find a solution.