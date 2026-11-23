As digital disruptions raise concerns about essential services, some residents are preparing for prolonged outages.

Share As tech outages mount, some New Yorkers prepare for the worst on social media

New York City, New York – When a series of technology outages struck services across the United States this month, Kristyn Lavery began thinking about what might happen if the disruptions lasted longer.

The 67-year-old retired fashion designer, who has lived in Manhattan’s East Village since 1981, started keeping cash and extra water in her 32.5-square-metre (350-square-foot) apartment. She also looked into ways to keep warm but says she cannot afford a generator, which can cost hundreds of dollars.

Lavery is part of a trend of US citizens stocking up on essential supplies over fears that the technology outages could presage other vulnerabilities — or even a tech collapse.

Public concern began to grow on November 13, after a malfunctioning flight communication system led to a nationwide halt to air travel. Experts later credited the ground stop to a tech update gone awry.

The flight delays happened around the same time that the tech giant Microsoft announced problems with its services, including the email platform Outlook.

In the following days, the US National Security Agency, the tech company Apple and banks including JPMorgan Chase all reported service disruptions.

Last week, authorities said they were also investigating a suspected hack of the National Crime Information Center and the US Department of Agriculture.

While there is no evidence that the episodes are connected, residents like Lavery say they are worried.

For Lavery, the recent outages have heightened fears shaped by major events like the attacks on September 11, 2001, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

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Now, with US officials warning about further disruptions, she is determined to take the possibility of another emergency more seriously.

“I feel vulnerable. And I don’t want to be a victim. Yet I feel like, if this happens, it will be on me for not preparing,” she told Al Jazeera.

She remembers what happened in 2012, when flooding from Hurricane Sandy disrupted transport and power in parts of Manhattan. Her neighbourhood went without heat and hot water for days, and residents had to rely on one another.

“I got no help from the government,” Lavery said. “It was neighbours helping neighbours.”

A surge in emergency preparedness

The growing interest in emergency preparedness has become a trend on social media in recent weeks.

On TikTok, a New Yorker, identified only as Nat, posted a video on Tuesday showing the canned food and water she stocked up on for her Lower Manhattan apartment.

“There’s some weird s*** going down in the US. And we don’t really know what’s going on, but I’ve been convinced to stock up,” she said. “I’d rather be crazy than sorry.”

Moderators of Reddit’s r/preppers community — an emergency preparedness forum — said on Sunday that the group had gained nearly 12,000 members in the past month. It recorded 4.2 million views over the same period, up by 2.4 million from the previous month.

There are also signs of increased emergency spending in recent months, even before the tech outages began. Sales from the wholesale retailer Costco, for instance, rose 8.1 percent in October, excluding fuel.

Analysts at Mizuho Securities, a financial firm, estimated that the company’s growth accelerated to about 12 percent in the final week of the month and continued into early November.

They attributed some of the increase to emergency-preparedness purchases due to what they called “apocalyptic concerns” on social media.

Separately, sales of water-purification tablets rose 154 percent and disinfecting wipes 72 percent in the four weeks ending November 1, compared with a year earlier, according to Circana data.

Joel Smernoff, CEO of the New York-based emergency-preparedness company Black Umbrella, told Al Jazeera that his sales had nearly doubled over the past two weeks, largely from new customers.

He explained that the recent outages have made the vulnerabilities of everyday infrastructure feel more tangible.

“It’s the drumbeat of every day: Another huge brand is going down,” Smernoff said.

He also brought up New York’s experience with Hurricane Sandy. After the storm struck, his apartment building near Union Square lost power and running water for six days.

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He said older residents on upper floors who could not manage the stairs needed the building superintendent to bring them bottled water.

“We don’t know where or when an unexpected event is going to hit, whether it’s a storm, a cyberattack or infrastructure going down,” Smernoff said. “The rapidity and the frequency of it can be surprising.”

Cybersecurity experts have pointed out that artificial intelligence has made it easier to discover potential flaws in software, forcing companies to proactively seek out and patch vulnerabilities.

But emergency updates can themselves introduce disruptions when they are rolled out across complex systems.

How officials have responded

Faced with public questions about the outages, US officials have emphasised they have found no evidence that the recent incidents are part of a coordinated attack.

President Donald Trump himself has tried to allay fears in his recent media appearances.

“Tell them to relax. Everything is good. These are individual events,” Trump told Fox News on Thursday when asked about the outages and whether the public should be preparing for emergencies.

Local officials have also addressed the outages by highlighting government emergency planning. New York Governor Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, for example, addressed the disruptions on November 17.

Hochul said she had been receiving daily briefings from state intelligence and cybersecurity teams since the first Microsoft Outlook problems. The state, she explained, had also taken steps to strengthen critical infrastructure.

When asked about the possibility of a wider technological outage affecting utilities, phones and street lights, Mamdani said the city had assigned specific agencies to be responsible for preparing for large-scale disruptions.

In general, New York City Emergency Management advises residents to make an emergency plan and gather supplies for a home kit that can last seven days.

The agency also encourages residents to build an emergency support network and check on neighbours who may be isolated, including older people and those with medical or access needs.

But the succession of outages has prompted some New Yorkers to reconsider how much they rely on technology systems that can suddenly become unavailable.

“I’m in a quandary,” Lavery said. “I tell myself hopefully this is just a fluke. But I feel like we’re not being told what this really is.”