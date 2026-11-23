National action against planned austerity measures causes widespread disruption, with government’s fate hanging in the balance.

Transport services across Belgium have been disrupted, with hundreds of flights and trains cancelled, as trade unions called a national strike to protest against the federal government’s austerity measures.

Monday’s walkout grounded planes across the country after air traffic controller Skeyes said it was unable to provide regular services at Belgian airports.

In a statement on its website, Brussels airport said that “unfortunately, all departing and arriving flights from 7am to 9pm local time (06:00-20:00 GMT) will have to be cancelled”.

Air traffic was also halted on Monday at Brussels’ Charleroi airport, which is used by low-cost airlines such as Ryanair.

The Board of Airline Representatives in Belgium, which represents about 25 carriers, said the strike would be the 11th affecting Belgian airspace in as many months.

The national strike has also caused disruption to buses, trains, schools, and other public services. Belgium has faced repeated cost-of-living protests and strikes in recent months, with much of the anger directed towards Prime Minister Bart De Wever and his attempts at cost-cutting.

The Belgian government is trying to save 10 billion euros ($10.9bn) in the coming years to reduce the country’s high deficit, but the issue is dividing the ruling coalition and threatens to collapse the government.

De Wever has already offered King Philippe his resignation, but the monarch refused to accept it, giving him more time to find a solution to the budget impasse. The prime minister has now set a new December 31 ⁠ ⁠⁠ ⁠deadline for his government to reach an agreement on next year’s budget, ⁠⁠⁠⁠after another week of talks ended without a result.

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“Should we not have a budget agreement [before the end of the year], the ‌‌‌‌government will effectively be unable to govern, thereby bringing its existence to an end”, De Wever’s office said in a statement.

The government is looking at spending cuts, notably in healthcare, and a VAT increase to bring down the deficit, but unions have been pushing for taxes on high earners to offset some of the cuts, as protests against rising living costs continue, not only in Belgium but across Europe.