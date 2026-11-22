Two Russian attacks kill at least four people near Kyiv as Russian shelling kills one in Zaporizhzhia.

Share Zelenskyy urges US to release Patriot missiles as Russia kills 5 in Ukraine on social media

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged the United States to approve the delivery of Patriot interceptor missiles after a week of Russian attacks across 20 regions of the country with the latest ones killing five near Kyiv and in Zaporizhzhia.

In a post on Telegram on Sunday, Zelenskyy said Russia launched about 2,700 attack drones, nearly 1,460 guided aerial bombs and 165 missiles over the past week. A significant share of the missiles were ballistic, he said, including some supplied by North Korea.

“Against this backdrop, it is particularly difficult to understand the delays in the delivery of antiballistic systems to Ukraine,” Zelenskyy said.

Ukraine is short of US-made Patriot interceptors, which can shoot down ballistic missiles.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine’s partners had already paid for the missiles through a NATO-coordinated programme that funds purchases of US weapons for Kyiv. However, their delivery is still awaiting Washington’s approval.

Rescuers search rubble near Kyiv

One of the latest Russian attacks hit a five-storey apartment building early on Sunday in the village of Dymer, north of Kyiv, causing part of it to collapse.

Rescuers later recovered three bodies as emergency crews searched for 10 people, including two children, who were missing, according to Russia’s Interfax news agency, citing Radio Liberty.

Later ⁠on Sunday, one person was ⁠killed when a Russian drone struck a grocery store in Vyshneve, southwest of Kyiv, the local governor said on Telegram, adding that three ⁠people were injured.

Advertisement

Mykhailo Semikin, the acting head of the Zaporizhia regional military administration, also said a man was killed in Russian shelling in the city of Zaporizhzhia.

Moscow says it hits cargo ship and power facilities

Also on Sunday, Russia’s Ministry of Defence said its forces struck a cargo ship northeast of Ukraine’s Black Sea port city of Odesa overnight.

The ministry said Russian drones struck the Pravoberezhna electricity facility in Zaporizhzhia, which it said supplied power to Ukrainian arms manufacturers. It reported further strikes on an oil refinery, electrical substations and a data centre operated by MKM Telecom.

In its battlefield update, the ministry claimed Russian forces had taken control of the Ukrainian village of Sosnovyi Bir in the northeastern Kharkiv region and destroyed a launcher for Ukraine’s Neptune coastal missile system.

It also said it struck energy and transport facilities it described as serving Ukraine’s military. The Russian claims could not be independently verified.