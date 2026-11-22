CWC countries agree to ‘elaborate’ on potential accord regulating autonomous weapons in two years, prompting criticism by rights groups.

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A United Nations conference has failed to agree on the swift adoption of legally binding rules to regulate autonomous weapon systems known as “killer robots”.

The member states of the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons (CCW) met in Switzerland this week to discuss developing a new treaty which would regulate how the systems are used amid growing alarm over artificial intelligence (AI)-driven warfare and the lack of transparency and accountability.

But on Saturday, participants fell short of securing a mandate to negotiate a legally binding ban, agreeing instead to “elaborate” on a potential accord regulating such weapon systems by 2028. Rights groups and NGOs called the development “disappointing”.

Here’s what you should know:

What are ‘killer robots’?

According to the UN, lethal autonomous weapons systems are “a combination of one or more weapons and technological components operating together, that is capable of identifying, selecting, and engaging a target in a way that results in loss of life, without intervention by a human being operating the system”.

In simpler terms, they are systems that can identify, select and engage a target without human intervention. They are commonly referred to as “killer robots”, but this is not an established technical or legal designation.

The systems are programmed with a specific “target profile” before deployment, using sensor data such as facial recognition and other technologies to search for and kill matching targets.

“When the weapon encounters someone or something the algorithm perceives to match its target profile, it fires and kills,” the Autonomous Weapons Organisation explains.

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According to the UN, not all autonomous weapon systems use AI. At the same time, AI is not necessary for autonomous weapon systems to function, nor does it determine whether a system is autonomous.

“However, when AI is used to identify, select and engage targets, it can amplify the serious legal, ethical, humanitarian and security concerns associated with autonomous weapon systems,” the UN warns.

Despite the concerns, AI-assisted weapons have already been used in the wars in Ukraine and Sudan and conflicts in the Middle East. Israel has used surveillance tools and AI-powered targeting systems in its genocidal war against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

What is the CCW?

Adopted in 1980, the CCW was established as a key international humanitarian law instrument.

“Its purpose is to ban or restrict the use of specific types of weapons that are considered to cause unnecessary or unjustifiable suffering to combatants or to affect civilians indiscriminately,” the UN says.

There is currently no legally binding instrument under the CCW that specifically regulates autonomous weapon systems.

What happened this week?

The 128 countries that are party to the CCW met in the Swiss city of Geneva to discuss whether to authorise negotiations on curbs and a potential ban on such systems.

Julien Thoeni, the Swiss diplomat who chaired the Geneva conference, said the process should determine which weapons can be banned under international humanitarian law and which can be permitted but regulated.

The week-long conference came after nearly 100 countries agreed last month that it was important to swiftly adopt legally binding rules on the weapons capable of killing without a human making the final decision to fire.

But on Saturday, key arms-producing nations, including the United States, Russia and Israel, opposed the push. Decisions under the convention require the agreement of all member states.

Diplomats told the Reuters news agency that negotiations over the final wording of the treaty had continued all night after Russian objections to rules of procedure forced the cancellation of some formal meetings.

Two EU diplomats told media outlet Politico that the US, the UK, South Korea, Japan, Turkiye and Israel were also countries that resisted an effort to agree on a binding regulation. Others supporting a new convention included the European Union and NATO member states, as well as Ukraine, China and Iran, diplomats cited by The Guardian newspaper said.

In the end, all countries agreed on a watered-down convention which aims to develop new rules to regulate such weapons by 2028.

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A diplomat involved in the talks from a country supporting the new laws told Reuters that the outcome was “disappointing but could have been much worse”.

Why did some resist regulating ‘killer robots’?

While most countries support a pact to regulate “killer robots”, major military powers are opposing it, saying that humanitarian law linked to those weapons is sufficient.

As investment in AI warfare and autonomous systems grows, those countries also resist restrictions that could curb their ability to develop, test or use advanced weapons on modern battlefields. So rather than committing to strict legal obligations, they favour flexible, non-binding frameworks or longer timelines for discussions.

Swiss diplomat Thoeni told reporters after the meeting ended that some countries had rejected the word “negotiate”. The agreed text refers instead to the “elaboration” of an instrument.

How have rights groups reacted?

Stop Killer Robots, a coalition of some 300 organisations opposed to the development and use of autonomous weapons, called the mandate “watered down” and said it offered no clear route to legally binding rules.

Its executive director, Nicole van Rooijen, said autonomous weapons were being deployed in combat, including systems that use artificial intelligence to choose targets.

“Delaying the creation of a legally binding instrument puts civilians and humanity at risk,” she told AFP news agency.

Critics also warned that without a binding treaty, the weapons objectify people and undermine their dignity by reducing human lives to sensor data and algorithmic targets.

Georgia Hinds, legal adviser at the International Committee of the Red Cross, said that “there is a fundamental ethical concern with having what are essentially these life-and-death decisions determined by programming, determined by an algorithm”.

“That’s not something that you can fix with better technology. That is a moral red line that we cannot cross,” Hinds added.