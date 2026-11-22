The death comes within days of health experts stripping the US of its measles elimination status, amid an uptick in cases.

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A young child has died in Virginia, marking the first case of a measles-related death in the southern state for the year 2026.

The Virginia Department of Health made the announcement on Friday, just days after the United States lost its designation as having eliminated the highly contagious virus.

State authorities declined to provide details about the child’s death, citing the family’s privacy. It was disclosed, however, that the child was younger than five.

Virginia has reported 220 cases overall this year, most of them in the central part of the state. The vast majority of the cases were among people not vaccinated against the virus.

They include 40 children ranging from infants to age four, and another 75 children aged five to 12, according to state health department data as of November 19.

“Virginia has not had a measles-related death since 1978,” according to Frederic Bertley, an immunologist and CEO of the Center of Science and Industry, a research centre in Ohio.

He added that the spread of measles is evidence that the virus is gaining a foothold and becoming a growing problem for the US.

Pennsylvania, the hardest-hit US state, reported its eighth measles-related ⁠⁠death of the year last week and confirmed 1,631 measles cases, as of November ⁠⁠20.

Wisconsin also reported two deaths in 2026, while New York state recorded its first measles-associated death of 2026 in early November.

In that case, the victim was reportedly a seven-month-old child. It was the state’s first measles-related death in more than three decades.

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The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has confirmed six measles-associated deaths so far in 2026, though it does ‌‌not specify the states where the deaths were recorded.

It has also tracked more than 5,800 cases nationally in 2026, the most of any year since 1991.

In August, President Donald Trump issued an executive order reducing the number of recommended childhood vaccinations, falsely suggesting that the combined measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine could be dangerous.

“You have the MMR; we want it in three separate vaccinations, given at separate times. Together, there could be a possibility they are quite lethal,” Trump said.

The CDC has said it remains committed to stopping measles outbreaks and regaining the country’s elimination status.

“The measles elimination designation is not what protects Americans. Vaccination does,” CDC director Erica Schwartz said.

The CDC has provided approximately $100m in additional funding to state and local health departments since August to strengthen vaccination efforts, surveillance and outbreak response.