Sunday’s dinner is the third private event for top holders of the $Trump meme coin, launched shortly before his second inauguration.

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United States President Donald Trump will host a third private dinner for top investors in his meme coin $TRUMP, reigniting questions about potential conflicts of interest with his cryptocurrency ventures.

Sunday’s gala will take place at the Trump National Golf Club outside Washington, DC.

According to the dinner’s official website, the top 185 meme-coin holders will be invited to a gala dinner, where guests will include businessman Kevin O’Leary and boxer Floyd Mayweather.

The top 29 holders, meanwhile, will be given special access to a VIP reception where Trump will reportedly be present.

“There will be no private meetings with The President. No gifts will be accepted,” the website said of the VIP reception.

The event has been billed as “a once-in-a-lifetime experience — an evening you will talk about forever”.

But Democrats have accused the Republican leader of leveraging his public office for profit in violation of federal law. They see such dinners as an opportunity for private interests to pay for access to the president.

“Trump is continuing to exploit the presidency for his personal gain,” Kendall Witmer, the deputy communications director for the Democratic National Committee, said in a statement.

In October, shortly after the gala was announced, eight Democratic senators issued an open letter promising to investigate any conflicts of interest such an event might raise.

“President Trump’s continued monetization of his name and likeness once again raises serious ethical concerns, necessitating this request for a robust inquiry into the President’s financial entanglements and personal profiteering,” the letter said.

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The Democratic Party has since won majorities in both chambers of Congress in the November 3 midterm race, paving the way for possible inquiries and subpoenas when the new members are sworn in next year.

Trump’s White House has dismissed the criticism, calling the dinner a “private event, not a government function”. It has also emphasised that “there is no promise of official government action in exchange for attending”.

Trump has also argued that many of his assets are held in a trust while he is in office, though that trust is largely run by his family members.

The president is a stakeholder in cryptocurrency firms like World Liberty Financial, and has made promoting cryptocurrency a central part of his second term.

Under his leadership, the US Treasury established a reserve of digital currency assets, as part of Trump’s effort to make the US the “crypto capital of the world”.

Sunday’s gala is believed to be the third such dinner for top $Trump meme coin holders.

Meme coins trade on a popular likeness from the internet. Trump launched his on January 17, 2025, days before the start of his second term.

To encourage meme-coin purchases, Trump and his business partners held private events on May 22, 2025, and again on April 25, 2026, for top holders of the cryptocurrency.

The first was held at the same Trump golf club outside Washington, DC, and the second took place at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s Florida resort.

The May 2025 dinner reportedly required a minimum of $55,000 in $Trump coins to attend.

At the time, Chinese crypto investor Justin Sun was declared the winner of a “contest” for who held the most $TRUMP coins. Sun held about $18m of the coin in 2025, as well as tokens from World Liberty Financial.

Earlier this year, Sun sued World Liberty Financial, saying it had frozen his access to the assets he owned with it, making it impossible for him to sell them.

Trump’s inauguration in January 2025 proved a major boost for his coin, pushing its value to $74.

The $Trump coin has since lost value. On the eve of the gala dinner, it is worth about $0.88.

According to financial disclosure forms released earlier this year, Trump earned more than $2.2bn in 2025, the first year of his second term.

Much of that wealth came from meme coins, tokens and other digital assets. Some $636m came from $Trump meme coin sales.