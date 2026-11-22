Schumer, who has led the Democratic caucus since 2017, faces a challenge from Chris Van Hollen in his bid to be the next Senate majority leader.

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Chuck Schumer, the top Democrat in the United States Senate, is facing backlash against his bid to serve as Senate majority leader in the incoming Congress.

On Sunday, President ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Donald Trump added to the ongoing criticism of Schumer’s leadership, signalling there would be tension with the White House if Schumer were picked again to lead the Democratic caucus.

“It is going to be very hard for me to work with Chuck Schumer should he become Senate Majority ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Leader,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“He failed badly as ‘Leader’ once before, one of the worst in history, and I have little doubt that he will fail again.”

The debate over Schumer’s leadership has underscored divides within the Democratic Party, particularly in the wake of the November 3 midterm elections.

Following a historic set of victories, Democrats are set to take control of both chambers of Congress in January.

Schumer, who leads the Democratic Senate minority, is hoping to retain his leadership position. A closed-door, secret-ballot vote is scheduled for December 1 to decide the majority leader.

A senator representing New York since 1999, Schumer has expressed confidence in his odds, saying he has the necessary votes to stay in charge.

“I will be elected majority leader,” Schumer told reporters last week.

But critics say Schumer, who will turn 76 on Monday, is ill-suited to lead a Senate Democratic caucus increasingly shaped by younger, anti-establishment lawmakers.

Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen, backed by progressives, has mounted a campaign to challenge Schumer for the majority leader role.

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Van Hollen told NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday that he, too, was confident of winning.

“If you look at our caucus, you can see a huge appetite for change. They are seeing the American people and the Democratic Party calling for change. They also want to change the way we do business in the United States Democratic caucus and the United States Senate,” he said.

Schumer has also seen falling public approval ratings. In mid-November, a poll by the news agency Reuters and the research firm Ipsos found that 34 percent of self-identified Democrats viewed Schumer favourably. That percentage was down from 38 percent in February.

November’s poll also suggested that 43 percent of Democrats held an unfavourable view of Schumer, who has led Senate Democrats since 2017.

The Senate Democratic leader is the only unresolved role among Congress’s top four positions.

House Democrats last week nominated Hakeem Jeffries to be speaker in the next Congress.

Meanwhile, John Thune will continue to lead Senate Republicans, and Representative Jim Jordan ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌will succeed Speaker Mike Johnson as the top House Republican.