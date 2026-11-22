There was no immediate reaction from Russia, and no one has claimed responsibility for the suspected attack.

A suspected sea drone attack has hit a Russian vessel at a naval base in eastern Libya, causing an explosion and a brief fire, according to the North African country’s eastern-based government.

The Reuters news agency reported that an unidentified number of people were injured in the attack at the Benghazi naval base on the Mediterranean Sea on Sunday. The nationalities of the casualties were not immediately known.

The vessel had docked to refuel and take on supplies under a cooperation agreement between Russia and Libya’s Benghazi-based administration, the eastern government said. It gave no details about the vessel or its cargo.

The administration said it had launched a joint investigation with Russia to “uncover the circumstances of the attack, its source, and the party behind it”.

The government said the fire had been brought under control and the site secured, while it condemned the suspected strike as a violation of Libya’s sovereignty and a threat to maritime safety.

‘Exporting international conflicts’

“The Libyan government will not allow Libyan ports, territory or territorial waters to be turned into an arena for settling scores or exporting international conflicts,” it said, adding that Libya was “not a party to the Russian-Ukrainian war”.

Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Ukrainian forces have repeatedly used naval drones and missiles to target Russian warships and naval facilities in the Black Sea.

On Saturday, a drone struck a Russian cargo ship in the eastern Baltic Sea near Finnish waters. Finland’s border guard attributed the strike to Ukraine.

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A Russian liquefied natural gas carrier sank off the Libyan coast in March after an attack that Russian President Vladimir Putin blamed on Ukraine, while last December, Ukraine said it had used aerial drones to strike a Russian-linked oil tanker in the Mediterranean.

Libya has been divided since a NATO-backed uprising toppled longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi, who was later killed, in 2011.

A United Nations-recognised government is based in Tripoli and a rival administration is in the east. The oil-rich nation remains a focal point for a long-running rivalry between Russia and the West.