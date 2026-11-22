The ship, bound for the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, was damaged in international waters before drifting into Finnish territory.

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A fire on board a Russian cargo ship that was struck by drones off the coast of Finland in the Baltic Sea continued to burn through the night even as efforts were made to douse the flames, the Finnish coastguard said.

Finland’s military said the strike on the Sparta II on Saturday was likely carried out by Ukraine and that the vessel later drifted into Finnish waters, where it remains at anchor. The 16 crew members were evacuated onto a nearby Russian ship.

Pictures and video released by the coastguard on Sunday showed several vessels spraying the Sparta II with water cannon overnight to put out the flames and cool down containers stacked on its deck.

Ukraine has sent waves of military drones towards Russia’s northwestern coastal region of Leningrad this year, including some that strayed into the airspace of nearby Baltic countries, leading to fears that the war was spilling onto NATO territory.

The ship, bound for the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, was damaged in international waters west of Russia’s Gogland island, the Finnish Defence Forces said, corroborating an account by Russian officials.

‘War is spilling’ into Finland’s vicinity

Finland’s Prime Minister Petteri Orpo suggested the incident was related to Russia’s war on Ukraine.

“War is spilling over into our immediate vicinity … Ukraine has the right to fight back against the aggressor,” Orpo said on X.

The risk of further attacks in the Gulf of Finland, a narrow arm of the Baltic Sea, cannot be ruled out, Estonian Navy Commander Ivo Vark told public broadcaster ERR on Sunday.

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Finland’s military said last week it had detected a strike on a Russian warship in the same area during Ukrainian drone attacks.

The Sparta II is a 121-metre (397-foot) Russian-flagged cargo vessel owned by Russian shipping company Oboronlogistika that left St Petersburg on Friday, according to data from the London Stock Exchange.

The vessel is subject to US sanctions, according to the US Department of the Treasury.

Oboronlogistika provides logistics services for the Russian Ministry of Defence, according to the company’s website.