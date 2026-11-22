The Rapid Support Forces are blamed as drones reportedly hit United Nations and government buildings, as well as Khartoum’s airport.

Drone attacks blamed on Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have killed four people in and around the capital, Khartoum, and damaged a United Nations building, according to local reports and UN officials.

The attacks early on Sunday struck residential areas as Sudanese air defences responded to drones reportedly targeting government buildings and Khartoum’s airport.

The strikes have raised fresh concerns about the growing danger to civilians and aid workers as Sudan‘s war increasingly relies on drones.

Explosions were heard across the capital between approximately 2am (00:00 GMT) and 4:30am (02:30 GMT), according to witnesses cited by the AFP news agency, as the army attempted to intercept the drones.

Al Jazeera’s AlMigdad Alruhaid reported from the city of Omdurman, across the Nile from Khartoum, that three people were killed and nine wounded when a drone struck a home in northern Omdurman.

A child was also killed in a separate attack south of the capital.

In the village of Jebel Aulia, about 45km (28 miles) south of Khartoum, a witness told AFP that a drone hit the home of a mosque official who calls worshippers to prayer. Residents searched the wreckage for trapped relatives.

The UN’s humanitarian coordinator in Sudan, Denise Brown, said on Sunday that one of its buildings had been damaged while staff were inside.

The UN’s humanitarian office, which coordinates emergency relief, condemned the danger to its personnel in a civilian neighbourhood, calling it “unacceptable”.

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A Sudanese army source told AFP on Sunday that the drones had been launched from neighbouring Ethiopia’s Bahir Dar airport. The allegation could not be independently verified.

Ethiopia has previously denied Sudanese accusations that it allows the RSF to carry out attacks from its territory.

Sudan has also lodged complaints with the UN Security Council, the body responsible for international peace and security, and the African Union, a continental organisation, over alleged drone operations originating in Ethiopia.

Soldiers executed

Separately on Sunday, Sudan’s government accused RSF fighters of executing captured soldiers in southeastern Blue Nile state, near the Ethiopian border.

The government condemned the alleged killings as violations of international humanitarian law. The accusation has not been independently verified.

Both the RSF and the Sudanese army are relying more frequently on drones to hit enemy targets. More than 1,100 were killed by drones in the first half of this year, according to the United Nations.

The UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has said that drone attacks account for about two-thirds of children killed or injured in Sudan from the period of January to September.

The war in Sudan between the army and the RSF began in April 2023. It has led to one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, with 13 million people displaced and some regions facing famine.