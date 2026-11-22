Police say the boat driver fled and the vessel’s manager was taken into custody.

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A boat believed to be carrying hundreds of attendees to a funeral has overturned in southern Nigeria, killing at least 24 people, according to authorities.

The overcrowded vessel capsized on Friday in Bayelsa State after a mechanical failure while travelling from the communities of Ayama to Ukubie, according to police.

“So far, 24 bodies have been recovered from the scene of the incident, while search and rescue operations are ongoing,” Manzo Ezekiel, a spokesman for the National Emergency Management Agency, said on Saturday.

Rescue and search operations were continuing, he added.

Two children were among the four bodies initially recovered from the water on Friday, police said at the time, adding that 24 people were rescued, with 19 treated at a local clinic and five taken to hospital in the state capital.

Police did not say how many people were on board, but some residents told the Reuters news agency there were at least 300.

Police said the driver fled and the vessel’s manager was taken into custody.

According to a statement from the Bayelsa State Police Command, the accident occurred at the river junction between the Oweikorogha and Otuan communities, in the state’s Southern Ijaw district.

The boat that capsized was travelling “for a burial ceremony”, the statement also said, adding that police are “coordinating efforts with local divers and other responders”.

Such boat accidents are common on Nigeria’s busy rivers and waterways, often caused by overloaded vessels, poor maintenance, or failure to comply with safety regulations.

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A similar incident occurred in August, when at least 51 people died after a boat sank in northwest Nigeria’s Sokoto State. In another incident, in January, at least 26 people drowned after a boat ferrying people from Jigawa to Yobe State capsized.